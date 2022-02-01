E.C.D. Automotive Design Marries Old and New with Two Fully Bespoke Tesla-Powered Original Defender 110s

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the nation’s largest and leading authority in luxurious, custom-rebuilt vintage Defenders and classic Range Rovers, announces the completion of two jaw-dropping, Tesla-powered electric Defender 110s. These 25-year-old U.K.-imported work vehicles underwent E.C.D.’s detailed customization journey, personalized down to the color of the upholstery stitching and restored from the ground up with a modern electric engine and quality upgrades – all while preserving each old Defender’s nostalgic look. Reborn as Project Britton and Project Morpheus, these refined, one-of-a-kind classic Defenders are the first of their make to be fully rebuilt in-house on U.S. soil. A true performance luxury vehicle, both custom Defenders sport a 450 horsepower Tesla engine that can reach 0-60 mph in five seconds and drive for over 220 miles on a five-hour charge.



“At the end of the day, we’re doing this with deep love of older Defenders and a passion to keep them on the road by modifying them to fit into our client’s lives,” E.C.D. Co-Founder Elliot Humble said. “Whether it takes figuring out how to engineer an electric engine into a restored Defender or color-matching the paint to match a favorite shirt, our world-class team can breathe life to our clients’ wildest dreams.”

Project Britton is a head-turner with its breezy baby blue hue and custom OEM sunroof. Painted in a glossy Cool Khaki Grey with an Alpine White roof and silver accents, Project Britton rides on custom painted Kahn Mondial wheels and BF Goodrich Rugged Trail T/A tires with adjustable E.C.D. Air Ride Suspension and high-performance Brembo brakes. Its exterior accessories include a Heritage style grille, swing-away wheel carrier, sidesteps with SVX silver inserts and Front Runner roof rack and ladder. The stunning exterior is complemented by gorgeous sand beige Porsche Nappa leather wrapped around heated and ventilated Recaro Expert S seats. Its classic Evander Wood wheel is a vintage touch to contrast its custom E.C.D. electric gauges. Project Britton’s most unique feature is the teak wood flooring in the cargo area. A matching teak wood storage bench with an upholstered lid sits beside the two inward-facing jump seats – allowing for ample storage space while traveling. Premium modern features include Alpine Floating Halo infotainment system with Bluetooth, WiFi, remote start, blind spot assistant, backup sensor, front and backup cameras, three wireless charging pads and more.

With E.C.D. Air Ride Suspension, performance BF Goodrich Long Trail T/A All Season Tires and upgraded axles, Project Morpheus promises a smooth and silent ride over roads and rough terrain. To complement the deep Arles Blue exterior paint and Chawton White hard top roof, the build features a black Front Runner roof rack with four LED spotlights, a classic black Land Rover mesh grille and black full-length side steps. Inside, passengers sit on seats hand-stitched in black and caviar Garrett Torino leather with single horizontal stitching. The build has two heated Classic Puma front seats, two Classic Puma middle seats, and two forward-facing jump seats in the back. The caviar black leather wrapped Puma dashboard, custom E.C.D. center console and Evander Wood steering wheel round out its superb interior. Other modern upgrades include a Kenwood Excelon Radio, JL Audio sound system, four USB ports, Bluetooth, blind spot assistant, back up camera and rear AC vents.

These electric Defenders are not E.C.D.’s first foray into custom electric conversions, having unveiled the world’s first electric Range Rover Classic, Project Ski , in 2021. Electric Classic Cars (ECC), E.C.D.’s U.K. partner and Europe’s leading expert in classic car conversions, sources the Tesla drivetrains. The E.C.D. electric lineup is 50 state compliant. For more information on how to build your own vehicle, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

Project Britton Specifications

Additional high-resolution images and video are here .



Model — D110

Engine — Tesla Direct Drive EV Powertrain, 100kWh Battery Pack, 450 Brake Horsepower Motor

Axles – Stock

Suspension — E.C.D. Air Ride

Brakes – Brembo Brakes

Additional Features — Front OEM Sunroof



Exterior

Paint Color — Cool Khaki Grey with Gloss Finish

Roof Top Color – Alpine White

Wheels — Custom Painted Kahn Mondial

Tires — BF Goodrich Rugged Trail T/A

Grille – Heritage Style Grille

Bumper — Classic with DRLs and Winch

Side Steps – SVX Silver Inserts

Work Lights – 2 Hella 500 Series Lights

Additional Features — Swing Away Wheel Carrier, Rear NAS Bumper Step, Front Runner Roof Rack and Ladder

Interior

Seat Layout – 2+2+2

Front & Middle Seats — Recaro Expert S, Heated and Ventilated

Load Area Seats — 2 Inward-Facing Jump Seats

Leather Color — Porsche Nappa Black Schwarz and Porsche Nappa Sand Beige

Seat Design – Single Vertical Diamond Stitch on Mid-Inserts Only

Carpet – Black, OEM Rubber Mats

Steering Wheel — Evander Wood Wheel

Gauges — E.C.D. Electric Gauges

Dash Style – Wrapped in Porsche Nappa Black Schwarz with Stainless Steel Fastenings

Cargo Area Features — Teak Wood Flooring, Teak Wood Storage Bench with Lid Wrapped in Porsche Nappa Sand Beige

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Alpine Floating Halo with Bluetooth

Sound System —Infinity Kappa Speakers, JL Audio Subwoofers

Additional Features — Remote Start, WIFI, Wireless Charging (1 Front, 2 Center), USB (1 Front, 2 Center, 2 Rear), Blind Spot Assistant, Front and Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensor, Rear AC

Project Morpheus Specifications

Model — D110

Engine — Tesla Direct Drive EV Powertrain, 100kWh Battery Pack, 450 Brake Horsepower Motor

Axles – Strength with Limited Slip Differentials

Suspension — E.C.D. Air Ride

Brakes – Stock

Exterior

Paint Color — Arles Blue

Roof Top Color – Chawton White

Wheels — 18” 1983 Kahn Wheels in Chawton White

Tires — BF Goodrich Long Trail T/A All Season Tires

Grille – Black Mesh

Bumper — Classic with DRLs

Side Steps – Full Length Rubber Checkers in Black

Front Lights – 4 Round LED Spotlights

Work Lights – 2 LED Spotlights in Rear

Additional Features — Swing Away Wheel Carrier, Rear NAS Bumper Step, Front Runner Roof Rack and Ladder

Interior

Seat Layout – Puma 8

Front Seats — Classic Puma, Heated

Middle Row Seats – Classic Puma

Load Area Seats – 2 Forward-Facing Jump Seats

Leather Color — Garrett Torino Bark, Garrett Torino Caviar

Seat Design – Horizontal Single Stitch

Carpet – Black, OEM All Weather Mats

Steering Wheel — Evander Wood Wheel

Gauges — E.C.D. Electric Gauges

Dash Style – Wrapped in Torino Caviar with Black Stitch

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Kenwood Excelon with Bluetooth

Sound System — JL Audio Speakers, Kenwood Subwoofers

Additional Features — Blind Spot Assistant, Back Up Camera, Rear AC, USB (2 Front and 2 Rear)

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D. Automotive Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 45,000 square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 60 talented craftsman and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. E.C.D. Automotive Design has a second design studio located in Malibu, California.

Media Contact

Ericka Rivera

Uproar PR for E.C.D.

erivera@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ba79847-30fb-4fcf-bbd2-f92c26546e2f