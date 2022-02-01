Q-Gold Announces Corporate Updates

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) (“Q-Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Andreas Rompel as the new Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Dr. Rompel will continue in his role of VP, Exploration of the Company. The Company also announces the appointment of Ryan Ptolemy as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company.



Dr. Rompel has over thirty years of exploration and mining experience in a wide range of roles. Dr. Rompel has worked in a variety of commodities, including precious metals and base metals as well as coking coal and cobalt.

For more than a decade, Dr. Rompel evaluated capital projects within Anglo American and was on the board of Spectrem (an Anglo-American Company) as Technical Director. Previously, Dr. Rompel worked in Peru where he was the Corporate Manger Business Development, responsible for the evaluation and acquisition of mining projects in North and South America.

Mr. Ptolemy is a CPA, CGA and CFA charter holder who also attained a Bachelor of Arts from Western University. Mr. Ptolemy serves as Chief Financial Officer to many public and private companies in the resource sector, particularly development-stage companies. Mr. Ptolemy formerly served as Chief Financial Officer for an independent investment dealer in Toronto where he was responsible for financial reporting, budgeting, and the company’s internal controls.

Dr. Rompel replaces Evan Veryard, the former Chief Executive Officer and former director of the Company. Mr. Ptolemy replaces Deborah Battiston, the former Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Veryard and Ms. Battiston for their efforts and extensive contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted a 125,000 stock options to Gregory Biniowsky pursuant to its stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $0.105 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) is a publicly traded Canada-based mineral exploration company targeting high-grade gold and silver discoveries in multiple jurisdictions. Q-Gold is currently exploring for gold at the past-producing Foley Gold Mine in Mine Centre, Ontario and for silver at the Surupana Property in the silver-rich altiplano region of Peru.

Cautionary Notes

