New York, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Investigating Neurobiology and New Treatments for Addiction, Depression and Anxiety” on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 2pm to 3pm ET. The presenter will be Nii Addy, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine.



Dr. Addy will discuss his research on the neurobiology of motivational control, reward behavior, and reinforcement learning. He seeks to identify how these brain processes are altered in substance use disorders, depression and anxiety. Dr. Addy’s work incorporates various methods including the use of preclinical rodent models, electrochemistry, cellular and molecular biology, and electrophysiology. His lab has identified neurotransmitter mechanisms, namely dopamine and acetylcholine interactions, in specific brain pathways that regulate drug-relapse behavior and responses to stress and anxiety. His lab also examines neurotransmitter receptors and calcium channels that may serve as therapeutic targets to treat substance use and mood disorders. As part of the Yale Tobacco Center for Regulatory Science (TCORS), Dr. Addy’s team examines the effects of tobacco product flavors on nicotine reward and aversion, and on nicotine use behavior. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/februarywebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachment