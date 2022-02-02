CRN Recognizes HYCU® as a Cloud 100 Company for 2022

Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software as a service company specializing in on-premises and public cloud data backup and recovery as a service, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU to its annual Cloud 100 list and one of the 20 Coolest Storage Companies of the 2022 CRN Cloud 100. This list honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2022 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security.

CRN’s Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs.

“Our resellers and channel partners continue to look for SaaS and cloud-native data protection solutions that meet the needs of both on-premises and public clouds environments without adding unnecessary complexity,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Thank you to the team and editors at The Channel Company for recognizing HYCU for the innovation we deliver to help our partners manage, migrate and recover data no matter where it resides. Our commitment remains on delivering what our partners need to help their customers with ease and simplicity.”

Founded on the premise that there is a fundamentally different way to handle multi-cloud data protection and management, HYCU continues to introduce purpose-built, as a service backup and recovery solutions to address the needs of its channel and distribution partners. Companies that use HYCU have comprehensive on-premises and public cloud data management that is easy to deploy, manage and maintain while minimizing additional cost for software and hardware. A 100%-focused on its indirect and channel partners, HYCU recently introduced PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments), advancements to its award-winning global partner program.

"In today’s remote-facing enterprise environment, cloud services have become the critical component needed to build comprehensive and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The companies selected for this year’s Cloud 100 list have shown time and again that they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with state-of-the-art products and services. Our team commends those on this year’s list and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain throughout the year."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 3,000 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

