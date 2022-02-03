Parsons to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference. Carey Smith, President and CEO, and George Ball, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+1 703.851.4425

Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

Dave.Spille@Parsons.com