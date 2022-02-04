Brandon Hall Group Studying How to Create an Employee-Centric Culture

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research, and analyst firm are launching a survey to identify how people, processes, and technology can impact businesses looking to improve their culture for the modern workplace.

“The world of employees is complex and organizations are taking many steps to keep up with the complexity,” Brandon Hall Group Principal HR and Workforce Management Analyst Cliff Stevenson said. “To provide the optimal employee experience, organizations should focus on the mental, emotional, physical and financial well-being of their employees, inspire them to grow and create the right work/life balance.”

Brandon Hall Group’s new research initiative, Creating an Employee-Centric Culture, will provide a clear picture of how employers are prioritizing technology.

“Leveraging technology is a critical success factor,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “This includes using technology to give employees more of a personalized approach to their personal needs; create a more objective, data-driven approach to the assessment of employee programs; provide seamless connections between team members, managers, and other employees; offer access to resources for managing their social, mental and financial well-being; and have programs to help manage the delicate balance between life and work that is prevalent today.”

“Organizations that put their people first give employees a sense of value and inclusion,” Stevenson said. “This translates into a more lasting and impressionable culture.”

Brandon Hall Group’s Creating an Employee-Centric Culture research will ask respondents to identify their employee experience practices and correlate them with increases in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices in HR strategies. Brandon Hall Group will then create models and frameworks to help organizations improve their well-being strategies.

The data from this research will fuel the development of research reports and tools such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks to help companies improve developing and preparing their employees — and their organization — for success.

To participate in this study, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/B7DSF23. Participants will receive summary results of the survey five to seven weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Strategy Brief, How Do We Measure and Make Changes to Our Organizational Culture?

