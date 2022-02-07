Cyber Acoustics Launches New HD 1080P Webcam with Zoom Certification

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes today announced the CA Essential WC-3000 full HD 1080p webcam with Zoom Certification .



A better webcam makes all the difference

Work from home is undoubtedly here to stay, face-to-face meetings have been replaced with virtual ones, and online learning has also become an integral part of education, with many students continuing to learn remotely at all grade levels. With these major cultural shifts, the need for quality webcams that deliver reliable, affordable communication is at an all-time high. While laptops and Chromebooks have built-in options, they typically do not meet the needs for these demanding, and now mainstream, uses. The CA Essential WC-3000 is a plug-and-play webcam that provides a far superior experience and allows for collaboration that is as close to meeting in person as possible.

“Putting our latest webcams through the rigorous Zoom Certification testing process was important to us to ensure we are delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions that users can depend on as they continue to work and learn remotely,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “The Zoom Certification tells our customers that our webcams meet high standards in video performance, and meet their expectations of high-quality, reliable communication.”

“At Zoom, we bring people together with video communications and empower them to accomplish more, and it’s great to see Cyber Acoustics ensure their products meet the highest quality standards,” said Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnership at Zoom. “Their pursuit of Zoom Certification is an example of their commitment to providing products that will meet their customers’ needs.”

The CA Essential WC-3000 webcam is a powerhouse in a tiny package

The CA Essential WC-3000 webcam is plug-and-play with a universal monitor mount and will be available on Amazon UK now for £49.99. Other features include:

High resolution video up to 2592 x 1080 @ 30 fps for vibrant, smooth video

A 5.0 megapixel camera that allows for clear cropping and enlarging of still captures, perfect for content creators

HD auto focus and light correction that automatically adjust to current conditions to provide consistent high-definition images

Dual-omni directional surround mics equally captures sound in all directions, ensuring voices sound natural, even if multiple people are in the room

Wide diagonal field of view

Integrated rotating privacy shutter

Zoom Certification



For more information on all Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustic products for schools, business, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

