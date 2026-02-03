Cyber Acoustics Expands Monitor-Mounted Speaker Bar Line with New CA-2890GX Featuring Dynamic LED Lights

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading provider of reliable and affordable audio solutions for 30 years, today announced the launch of its latest monitor-mounted speaker bar, the patent-pending CA-2890GX with LED lights.

Designed for casual gamers looking to enhance their play sessions with immersive lighting and surprisingly loud, crisp sound, the CA-2890GX is an ideal speaker for games with great musical soundtracks, such as Stardew Valley, Undertale, Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of Wisps, Enter the Gungeon, Binding of Isaac, Slay the Spire, Hollow Knight: Silk Song, and Castle Crashers, as well as games with vivid dialogue, including Disco Elysium, The Walking Dead (Telltale series), Life is Strange, Firewatch, and Hades.

Users can create a personalized, enhanced atmosphere by choosing either static or reactive lighting that will sync to the music playing. Users can further customize their experience with a range of color modes. Available color modes are green, blue, red, purple, yellow, light blue, continuous color shifting, rainbow, or lighting effects off.

The CA-2890GX is also perfect for students, content creators, and professionals who want a stylish, space-saving desktop audio solution.





The patent-pending CA-2890GX elevates any desktop with a unique design and vibrant ambient lighting

“Our monitor-mounted speakers have been a go-to solution for people who want a clean, simple audio setup,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “With the CA-2890GX, we’re introducing a speaker bar that delivers great sound and enhances the look and feel of your space, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working.”

CA-2890GX Joins Popular Line of Space-Saving Speakers

The CA-2890GX builds on the success of Cyber Acoustics’ popular line of monitor-mounted speaker bars, adding a fresh twist with customizable LED effects. Its compact, space-saving design easily attaches to most monitors, offering plug-and-play convenience without cluttering the desk.

Other models in the line are the CA-2890, CA-2890BT, and CA-2890PRO.

Key Features of the Cyber Acoustics CA-2890GX:

Dynamic LED lighting that syncs to your music

Static LED mode that stays solid with color of choice

Nine different mode and color options: green, blue, red, purple, yellow, light blue, continuous color shifting, rainbow, or lighting effects off

USB-C Power Boost Mode – enjoy more powerful audio when connected via USB-C (note USB-C mode must also be selected on the speaker bar)

Clear stereo sound for gaming, movies, music, podcasts, and everyday use

Monitor-mounted design keeps desktops uncluttered and organized, attaches to monitors up to 1.5 inches thick

Plug-and-play USB-C connection with included in-line USB-C to USB-A adapter for simple setup with new or legacy PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks





The new CA-2890GX is available on Amazon for $34.99.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its full line of audio solutions, visit www.cyberacoustics.com.

About Cyber Acoustics

Cyber Acoustics is a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn , YouTube , Bluesky , Instagram , and Facebook .

PR Contact:

Susie Hayne

shayne@cyberacoustics.com

360-823-4140

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e21b55df-8dbe-49fc-9f11-14ca42ca513d