Cyber Acoustics Celebrates 30 Years of Audio Innovation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics, a trusted provider of reliable and affordable audio solutions, today announced its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of focused innovation, customer partnership, and steady growth.

Three Decades of Trust and Innovation

Since 1996, Cyber Acoustics has stayed true to a simple idea: design audio products that work well, last, and fit a wide range of budgets. Along the way, the company introduced its first USB headset in 2002, expanded into K-12 education and enterprise markets in 2010, and adapted its portfolio to support hybrid work and cloud communications as workplaces evolved after the pandemic. It is this adaptability that has earned trust in classrooms, contact centers, offices, and homes, where dependable audio makes a difference every day. Today, the company has proudly sold more than 66 million products worldwide, and reaches customers in 87 countries.

Cyber Acoustics’ portfolio includes headsets, PC speakers, webcams, docking stations, speakerphones, and audio accessories built for clear communication, long-term use, and broad platform compatibility. The company has prioritized thoughtful product design, responsive support, and long-term partnerships over short-term trends, allowing it to adapt to shifts in technology and work while never deviating from its core principles.





“Celebrating 30 years is an opportunity to recognize the people, partners, and customers who made this milestone possible,” said Thor Mitskog, president of Cyber Acoustics. “Our employees and partners are the foundation of this company and have been the pillars that our customers rely on every day in their environments for the past 30 years. We remain committed to upholding those same core values for the next 30 years and beyond.”

Building the Future of Communication

As Cyber Acoustics enters its fourth decade, the company plans to continue investing in innovation, collaboration, and solutions that meet the evolving communication needs of education and professional environments. In addition, Cyber Acoustics is committed to sustainability, designing products and packaging with environmentally responsible materials and practices wherever possible. Reducing its environmental footprint while delivering reliable, high-quality audio solutions remains a key part of the company’s mission for the future.

To learn more about our 30-year history visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/30th-anniversary and explore our interactive timeline.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its solutions, visit www.cyberacoustics.com.

About Cyber Acoustics

For 30 years, Cyber Acoustics, Inc. has remained a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, and Facebook.

