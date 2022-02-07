New York, USA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Vital Signs Monitors Market to Showcase a Strong Growth at a CAGR of 7.94% During the Forecast Period (2021-26) | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Vital Signs Monitor Machine Market during the forecasted period.

Key pharma companies working diligently in the Vital Signs Monitors market include Masimo, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION., Nonin Medical, Omron, ACCOSON, Advin Health Care, Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd., VYAIRE, SCHILLER, SunTech Medical, Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Contec Medical Systems Limited, Biobeat, Honsun, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Promed Technology, Infinium Medical, and others.

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market was valued at USD 7.59 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is also anticipated to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2026.

In March 2021, Nonin Medical, Inc. launched two new disposable vital signs monitoring products – a single-use wristband and a sensor for use with Nonin's WristOx2 3150, wrist-worn pulse oximeter (SpO2).

In January 2021, telehealth company Tyto Care launched its Fingertip Pulse Oximeter (SpO2) medical device for checking blood oxygen saturation levels and heart rate remotely.

In November 2020, Masimo received CE marking for its Radius VSM, a tetherless, wearable vital signs monitor, and was released in limited European markets.

In October 2020, Nihon Kohden launched NK-HealthProtect during COVID-19 in the US. NK-HealthProtect Patient Triage Solution is a complete kit that includes an SVM-7200 Vital Signs Monitor to help evaluate patients potentially suffering from COVID-19.

, launched during COVID-19 in the US. is a complete kit that includes an SVM-7200 Vital Signs Monitor to help evaluate patients potentially suffering from COVID-19. In July 2020, Philips and BioIntelliSense entered into a strategic collaboration to enhance remote patient monitoring for at-risk patients at home from the hospital.

Vital Signs Monitors Overview

Vital signs monitors are a useful tool for medical and nursing staff to get information about the patient's physiologic status. It usually consists of a group of modules for measuring several physiological indicators in real-time. Patient monitors are another name for these monitors.

Vital Signs Monitoring Market Insights

Geographically, the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. However, North America is expected to dominate the global Vital Sign Monitoring market. The growing need for improved technology in remote patient monitoring devices or Vital Signs Monitors, as well as the rise in chronic disease prevalence in the region, are driving the regional market growth. Furthermore, rising respiratory disease prevalence, higher R&D spending, favorable reimbursement for these devices, and the presence of an advanced healthcare system are all driving factors for the Vital Signs Monitors market in the region.

Moreover, the vital signs monitoring devices market is also likely to benefit from the presence of prominent industry players such as Masimo, Nonin Medical Inc, and Medtronic, among others. The market is also projected to be fueled by advanced product launches and commercialization agreements among leading businesses. For instance, in March 2021 Nonin Medical, Inc., announced two new disposable devices – a single-use wristband and a sensor for use with Nonin's WristOx2 3150 wrist-worn pulse oximeter (SpO2).

Vital Signs Monitors Market Dynamics

Vital signs monitors have gained popularity in recent years as the global geriatric population has grown. This is because older people are more likely to develop various chronic disorders, necessitating continuous monitoring of vital organ performance. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders is one of the primary reasons for the increased demand for Vital Signs Monitoring devices. In addition, an increase in product approval for various Vital Signs Monitoring devices is expected to boost the market for Vital Signs Monitoring devices.

On the contrary, certain factors, such as the high cost associated with a specific product type, as well as user readiness and unresponsiveness of some monitoring devices, are expected to limit the Vital Signs Monitors market's growth rate.

Furthermore, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market for Vital Signs Monitoring devices. This is due to the FDA's recent expansion of the use of Portable Vital Signs Monitors to enable remote patient care during COVID-19 emergencies in order to reduce hospital visits and the risk of coronavirus exposure. Furthermore, the pandemic enabled local manufacturers to release new products for remotely measuring the patient's body temperature, respiratory rate, and other parameters.

