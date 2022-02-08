Climb Channel Solutions to Distribute Vultr, Offering a Compelling Alternative to Big Tech Cloud

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), today announced a partnership with Vultr, a leading independent provider of cloud infrastructure. With Vultr, Climb can now offer its customers a compelling alternative to Big Tech cloud infrastructure, with an extensive global footprint and disruptive pricing model. VARs and MSPs now have an opportunity to gain high gross profits by finally being able to sell cloud computing like hardware with annualized SKUs.



Vultr is a fast-growing independent cloud provider, offering cloud compute, cloud storage, and bare metal, through a simple web-based control panel or through a powerful API. Launched in 2014, Vultr has served more than 1.3 million global customers, providing cloud infrastructure services in 22 cloud data centers around the world – more than any other independent cloud provider. Vultr serves developers and businesses of all sizes and is the cloud infrastructure behind major studio video games, large-scale web hosting providers, popular enterprise SaaS applications, next-generation video streaming applications, and much more.

“Vultr has built a global, high-performance cloud platform that can handle the complex enterprise cloud use cases that our resellers see everyday,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “With 92% of enterprises adopting a multi-cloud strategy, now is the right time for customers to seek alternatives, and Vultr will be a key component of our emerging cloud strategy.”

“We are excited to be able to offer Climb resellers an enterprise-proven alternative to the Big Tech clouds,” said Shane Zide, VP of Global Sales & Channel at Vultr. “Vultr is committed to working with Climb to enable its resellers to be able to offer high-performance cloud infrastructure with industry-best margins and channel-friendly SKUs.”

