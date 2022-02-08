Jose Rangel of HYCU® Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software as a service company specializing in on-premises and public cloud data backup and recovery as a service, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jose Rangel, Director, Channel Development, North America at HYCU, Inc. to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

“At HYCU, we have been laser focused on hypergrowth and meeting the needs of our channel and resell partners so they can continue to delight their customers,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “In order to accomplish this, it starts with our key leaders including Jose who joined HYCU last year to accelerate growth with our key channel partners and to introduce new initiatives like our new Global Partner PACE Program. We’re thrilled that he has been recognized by CRN and is among the leading voices serving the channel community in our industry. Congratulations Jose, well deserved and an early sign of great things to come in 2022 and future years.”

Jose joined HYCU as one of the key hires following the company's successful Series A Funding Round from Bain Capital Ventures and Acrew Capital to lead NA Channel operations with key distributors and VARs. As the HYCU Channel Chief, he was instrumental in the development of the new Global Partner PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments) Program. Prior to HYCU, Jose was the Director of Cloud Alliances at Datadobi, and held senior channel executive positions at Qumulo, Nasuni and Dell. Before he started his career as an AE at Dell where he led successful sales training and development programs, he was an AE at CenturyLink and Symantec.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

To learn more about the HYCU Global Partner PACE Program, visit https://bit.ly/3cFID3u or contact info@hycu.com. For information on HYCU and the company’s solutions, visit: https://www.hycu.com/, or follow @hycuinc and connect with HYCU on LinkedIn.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 3,000 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

