Life Extension Launches New Essential Youth L-Ergothioneine Supplement

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staying youthful as you age requires youthful cells—but unfortunately, oxidative stress can foil those plans. That’s why for years, the scientific community’s interest has been piqued by the potential of ergothioneine, an amino acid found in high concentrations in certain mushrooms and other food sources, with potent free radical quenching and cell-protecting properties. The challenge: supplementation of this nutrient has always been challenging due to a time and cost-intensive extraction process. But with a new proprietary fermentation method, Life Extension brings to market a novel formulation that offers powerful protection against oxidative stress: Essential Youth L-Ergothioneine.

According to Michael Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, ergothioneine is an amino acid widely distributed through the body that’s thought to play a vital role in long-term health. Still, levels have been shown to decline as we age. “The body has a highly specific mechanism to transport ergothioneine into the cells, suggesting it’s crucial for overall health,” explained Dr. Smith. “But the body doesn’t produce it, so you must get it through diet or supplementation.”

Ergothioneine is found in several food sources and in high concentrations in certain mushrooms. “Unfortunately, following a western diet doesn’t supply the body with significant amounts of ergothioneine,” added Dr. Smith. “What’s great about Essential Youth L-Ergothioneine is that one daily capsule provides as much L-ergothioneine as two to five cups of white button mushrooms.”

In a preclinical study published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements, ergothioneine showed a protective effect on telomere length and delayed the rate of telomere shortening under oxidative stress. Telomeres are like protective caps at the end of each chromosome. These telomeres shorten naturally, in step with the aging process.

In another preclinical study published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, ergothioneine showed beneficial neuroprotective properties from oxidative stress, supporting overall cognitive health. What’s more, the cell-protective properties of ergothioneine also show great promise in supporting vision and heart health.

“The highly specific transport mechanism, how widely distributed it is in the body, and its cell-protecting properties all suggest ergothioneine may play a role in supporting long-term health,” noted Dr. Asha Jaja-Chimedza, Life Extension’s research scientist.

Essential Youth L-Ergothioneine represents another innovative addition to Life Extension’s longevity and healthy aging supplement lineup.

Each once-daily Essential Youth L-Ergothioneine capsule is gluten-free, vegetarian and non-GMO.

