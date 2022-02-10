Tackle The Driving Decision Before The Big Game Begins – Plan Ahead For A Sober Ride

English French

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How are you getting home after this Sunday’s championship match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals? MADD Canada is urging you to arrange a sober ride if your Super Bowl festivities include alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.



“Leaving the car at home and arranging sober transportation is a winning play for everyone,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Driving impaired is never worth the risk to you, your passengers, or other motorists on the road with you.”

While most people make the responsible decision and arrange a sober ride home when they are consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, many Canadians continue to ignore the risks and the law. MADD Canada’s latest statistics show that nearly 87,000 federal charges and provincial short-term suspensions are laid for impaired driving annually. That averages out to about 10 charges and short-term suspensions handed out to drivers every hour.

While the Super Bowl gatherings continue to be smaller than usual due to the pandemic, the risk for impaired driving remains. Everyone can do their part to keep roads safe by:

Never driving impaired; call an Uber or a cab, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or call a sober friend or family member;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.



Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driver App. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.