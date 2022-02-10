Tenable Technology Ecosystem Reaches 100 Partners

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced its Technology Ecosystem has reached 100 partners and 200 unique integrations. Available for free with all Tenable products, the expanded Ecosystem streamlines the vulnerability management process for customers by allowing them to integrate Tenable’s visibility and insights with other security applications in their environment. In turn, they can enjoy enhanced visibility and automated workflows, and are able to manage credentials, correlate threats, remediate issues, enrich systems and more effectively secure the cloud.



“Our Technology Ecosystem is a backbone of our success, and we’re excited to have achieved this milestone of 100 first-rate partners,” said Ray Komar, vice president of technical alliances, Tenable. “On the heels of massive vulnerabilities like Log4j, this momentum symbolizes the next level of cyber risk management and mitigation for our customers at a time when they need it most.”

Tenable’s Technology Ecosystem includes ​​industry-leading partners in critical areas of cyber, such as Mobile Device Management (MDM), public cloud infrastructure, SIEM and IT Service Management solutions. Alongside these partners, Tenable creates the world’s richest set of Cyber Exposure capabilities. Below are a few of the leading organizations Tenable is working with.

BeyondTrust

“Partnering with Tenable is a value-add in the market for our mutual customers in both the IT and OT space. The BeyondTrust PAM integration allows organizations to gain more vulnerability information from credentialed assessments to credentialed scanning and our Privileged Remote Access integration provides enhanced visibility and control for remote access in sensitive environments. Having multiple integrations across our combined solutions helps organizations of all sizes around the world with complex security requirements." - David Manks, vice president strategic alliances, BeyondTrust

CyberArk

“An Identity Security approach, centered on privileged access management, is critical to establishing a robust Zero Trust foundation. We continue to see strong demand for the combined Tenable and CyberArk solution as they seek to advance their Zero Trust strategy with critical vulnerability insight and credentialed assessments credential scanning capabilities across hybrid IT environments where identity – whether it be human or machine – is a primary target for attackers.” - Clarence Hinton, chief strategy officer, CyberArk

Hashicorp

“Managing credentials is a fundamental yet challenging piece of maintaining proper security posture. Partnering with Tenable on integrations with HashiCorp Vault helps our mutual customers build a security program well equipped to stand up against today’s threats.”- Asvin Ramesh, senior director, technology alliances, Hashicorp

HCL

“Tenable and HCL BigFix are the leaders in our respective fields. The latest integration between Tenable and BigFix provides the fastest way to find, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities in the market. We have a shared belief that best of breed matters in technology, especially in something as business critical as vulnerability management and remediation. Any company that wants to avoid a data breach and stay out of the headlines should look no further.”- Dan Wolff, director of product management, HCL

IBM

"Tenable has been an innovative and reliable partner for years, and we look forward to the continued relationship. Their collaborative approach enables our products to work better together, and provides repeatable security insights and outcomes for our mutual customers." - Rich Telljohann, director business development, IBM Security

Siemens Energy

"Today, the energy industry is almost universally managed by connecting digital equipment to physical assets to improve efficiency, reduce costs and lower emissions. As energy companies globally embrace digitally connected business models, they also become increasingly vulnerable to malicious cyberattacks that put the critical infrastructure of entire cities and countries at risk. Through our partnership, Tenable and Siemens Energy help safeguard our joint customers' digital journey with industrial cyber defenses capable of monitoring and detecting these persistent threats." - Leo Simonovich, vice president and global head of Industrial Cybersecurity, Siemens Energy

Splunk

“The combination of Splunk and Tenable allows customers to get current vulnerability summaries, schedule vulnerability assessments and kick off remediation activities. We are proud to partner with Tenable to provide our joint customers accurate vulnerability insights to Splunk Enterprise and Mission Control.” - Bill Hustad, vice president, Alliances and Channel Ecosystems, Splunk

For more information about Tenable’s Technology Ecosystem, visit: https://www.tenable.com/partners/technology .

