Asia Broadband Expands the AABB Wallet Commercial Client User Base Within Its Growth Strategy

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the recent addition of KYN Capital Group, Inc. to the Company’s commercial client user base for the AABB Wallet. The Company continues to develop its initiative to broaden the market reach of the AABB Wallet as a commercial and merchant payment transaction solution. AABB is dedicated to diligently expanding its network of business clients and contacts as a key element to growth of the Company’s digital asset segment revenues from the AABB Wallet, AABBG token and AABB Exchange.

Regarding the recently launched proprietary cryptocurrency Exchange, AABBExchange.com, (the “Exchange”), the roll out continues of additional components in a process necessary to ensure the stability, functionality, security and integration of the all modules and features. The numerous and complex mechanisms of the Exchange are evolving rapidly within a live environment. In the coming weeks, the Company expects to have trading algorithms optimized to facilitate 200 plus cryptocurrency Exchange trading pairs on the BCGateway platform and have the enhanced mobile Exchange apps available. Additionally, AABB is planning to launch an international marketing campaign for the Exchange and AABBG token expected to begin next month.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has recently released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and its own proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

