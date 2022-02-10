Citrine Global Subsidiary Acquires 11,687 sqm of Industrial Land to Build its 5,500 sqm “Green Vision Center”

Green Vision Center is a unique platform of a production and innovation center focused on botanical solutions such as medicinal herbal plants, medical cannabis, medicinal mushrooms and other natural wellness and pharma solutions intended to improve the quality of life of people around the world.

Tel Aviv, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global Corp.’s (OTCQB: CTGL) subsidiary, Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. (Cannovation), is pleased to announce that it has acquired 11,687 sqm of industrial land in the town of Yeruham in Southern Israel. From the land acquisition cost, ~90% is provided as part of Israeli government programs that encourage industrial development and include additional grants and tax incentives.

The company decided to call the production and innovation platform Green Vision Center. The strategic acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of developing wellness and pharma solutions and products, focusing on botanical solutions such as medicinal herbal plants, medical cannabis, medicinal mushrooms, and other natural solutions.

The Green Vision Center is to be built as a production & innovation center creating a wellness and pharma ecosystem that includes facilities and equipment for manufacturing, laboratories, pharmacological research, product development, clean rooms, logistics, import and export, distribution, professional consultants, and an International Visitor Complex that will include a training center, a conference center, a care center clinic, coffee shops, and a museum.

Our mission is to become a leading worldwide production & innovation ecosystem and research center dedicated to promoting production as well as scientific research and commercial collaboration amongst emerging technologies, and market leaders and companies, from Israel and around the world.

The planned built area of the Green Vision Center will include ~5,500 square meters, with the following divisions:

Botanical products manufacturing plant; Boutique pharmaceuticals manufacturing plant; Medical Cannabis inflorescences and oils manufacturing plants; Boutique cosmetics manufacturing plant; and Boutique beverages manufacturing.

Quality Control and Research & Development laboratories.

Management offices and real estate management services.

A Consultants’ area with consultants providing support in various areas, such as: strategic business planning, international sales, marketing, legal, regulatory, aggrotech, health, medical cannabis, and pharma.

An International Visitor Complex, which will include a training center, a conference center, a care center clinic, coffee shops, and a museum.



The unique shape of the Center, designed by Mr. Avner Sher, one of Israel’s most respected architects and artists, has a recognizable leaf-shape, and the Company intends to have this design as an internationally recognizable brand for the Center buildings in Israel and worldwide. The Center is to be built in accordance with ecological green principles of saving energy and including solar panels.

About Citrine Global Corp.

Citrine Global's business activity is primarily comprised of developing wellness and pharma solutions focusing on botanical products such as medicinal herbal plants, medical cannabis, medicinal mushrooms, and other natural solutions to improve the quality of life of people around the world

Citrine Global's headquarters and senior management are based in Israel, where the company operates via its 100%-owned-subsidiary CTGL Citrine Global Israel Ltd. and 60%-owned Cannovation Center Israel Ltd.

Citrine Global team has a strong foothold in Israel with leading universities, researchers, labs, industry leaders, companies and entrepreneurs and views Israeli technologies as a source of innovation for global markets.

Recent important milestones include the following:

Citrine Global’s vision is to become a leading global company for wellness and pharma technologies and solutions targeting to improve people’s quality of life worldwide.

