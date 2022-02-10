Atos simplifies its governance to accelerate return to growth

English French

The Group structures its activities around three distinct Business Lines and four Regions

Paris, February 10th, 2022 – In the context of a rapidly changing IT market, Atos clarifies its governance to accelerate transformation cadence, resume its growth trajectory, optimize economic performance and ultimately create value for all its stakeholders.

The IT services industry continues to develop massive areas of opportunities: the digital spend of customers is rapidly increasing, large digital & transformational customer deals are driving growth, and partnerships and alliances - notably with hyperscalers – are becoming more strategic. Against the backdrop of an intensifying war for talent, Atos evolves its governance to harness these opportunities and enhance its commitments to customer- and employee- satisfaction and to drive revenue growth.

The new governance will be simplified and structured around 3 Business Lines and 4 Regions, served by a Commercial Center of Excellence and Corporate Functions:

Each Business Line will regroup the activities that fall under the same business model and operate in the same competitive landscape:

Tech Foundations bundles Atos’ asset-intensive activities and will regroup activities reaching maturity such as Data Centre & Hosting, Digital Workplace, Unified Communication & Collaboration (UCC) as well as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). It will be under the responsibility of Nourdine Bihmane.

Digital is a skills & capabilities-driven service business and will serve Atos' customers in Digital, Cloud and Decarbonization and help them succeed in their digital transformation due to grow substantially. It will be under the responsibility of Rakesh Khanna.

Big Data & Security (BDS) is a high-growth, R&D-intensive business and will focus on Cybersecurity products & services, High performance & Edge computing and Mission critical systems, under the continued responsibility of Pierre Barnabé.

The four Regions will have ownership of accounts, regional resources and full P&L, in order to ensure optimal customer centricity and accelerated operational cadence:

Northern Europe & APAC, under the responsibility of Adrian Gregory

Central Europe, under the responsibility of Clay van Doren

Southern Europe, under the continued responsibility of Yannick Tricaud

And the Americas, including North and South America, under the continued responsibility of Dave Seybold

To optimize Atos’ unwavering commitment to customer centricity the Group has adjusted the approach by Industries:

those that are more local in nature or in practice (Public Sector & Defense, Manufacturing and Resources & Services) will be redeployed across the Regions,

while those Industries with global relevance and homogeneity (Financial Services & Insurance, Tech, Media & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences) are maintained at Group level (as part of a newly global created Commercial Center of Excellence).

The newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) is a Center of Excellence that will drive standardized best practices across the organization, focus on large global sales customers, sales operations, alliances, partnerships and industry approach.

The managerial governance of the company will be streamlined in order to enhance collegiality and to accelerate decision-making and accountability. It will be structured around a newly created Executive Board of 12 members.

Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Atos, comments: “The new governance we announce today is designed as a key enabler of the Group’s turnaround and represents a key step in the rebound of the Group. I am convinced that Atos has all assets at hand to get back on track, and first and foremost its highly dedicated and talented people around the world. The Group holds leading positions in cyber security, high-performance computing, cloud, decarbonization and digital transformation which are the growth engines of today and tomorrow.

This simplified Group governance around three Business Lines and four Regions is the first step of our turnaround plan, as it is designed to accelerate the business cadence and transformation pace of the company. The single primary go-to-market axis for customer and P&L ownership will allow us to concentrate on business outcomes at the account level, and raise speed of decision-making for customer acquisition, experience, and retention. The clear focus on three distinct business lines will maximize their economic performance and value creation. The enhanced attention on large customers & tectonic hyperscalers, empowered centers of excellence to drive standardized best practices across the organization as well as a tightened executive committee further concur to the increase of accountability and speed of decision-making.

Thanks to this evolution of the Group governance, we will build an empowered and action-oriented workforce to foster a customer-centric culture focusing on superior understanding of clients’ needs and the highest standards of customer satisfaction.”

