ACM Research to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022; Conference Call on February 25, 2022

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What:ACM Research Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year (ended December 31, 2021) Earnings Call
When:8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, February 25, 2022
Webcast:ir.acmrcsh.com/events

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 9396606 to join the call.

 Phone NumberToll-Free Number
United States+1 (661) 567-1217+1 (833) 562-0137
Hong Kong+852 58194851+852 800966253
Mainland China+86 8008700169
+86 4006828609		 

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 4, 2022. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 9396606.

 Phone NumberToll-Free Number
United States+1 (404) 537-3406+1 (855) 859-2056
Hong Kong+852 30114541+852 800930800
Mainland China+86 8008703720
+86 4006837185		 

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM Research develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:The Blueshirt Group
 Yujia Zhai
 +1 (860) 214-0809
 yujia@blueshirtgroup.com
  
In China:  The Blueshirt Group Asia
 Gary Dvorchak, CFA
 +86 (138) 1079-1480
 gary@blueshirtgroup.com