NVIDIA GTC 2022 to Feature Keynote From CEO Jensen Huang, New Products, 900+ Sessions From Industry and AI Leaders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it will host its GTC 2022 conference virtually from March 21-24, with a news-filled keynote by its founder and CEO Jensen Huang and more than 900 sessions from 1,400 speakers, including some of the world’s top researchers and industry leaders in AI, high performance computing and graphics.



Registration is free and open now at www.nvidia.com/gtc .

Huang’s keynote will be live-streamed on Tuesday, March 22, at 8 a.m. Pacific time and available on demand afterward. Registration is not required to view the keynote.

“As one of the world’s leading AI conferences, GTC provides a singular opportunity to help solve huge challenges and redefine the future for developers, researchers and decision-makers across industries, academia, business and government,” said Greg Estes, vice president of Developer Programs at NVIDIA. “There’s a mother lode of content and opportunities for attendees of all levels to deepen their knowledge and make new connections.”

This GTC will focus on accelerated computing, deep learning, data science, digital twins, networking, quantum computing and computing in the data center, cloud and edge. There will be more than 20 dedicated sessions on how AI can help visualize and further climate science.

Among the many notable speakers at GTC:

Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI, founder and CEO of Landing AI

Prof. Dr. Bjorn Stevens, managing director and director of the department, The Atmosphere in the Earth System, Max Planck Institute for Meteorology

Prof. Chelsea Finn, assistant professor of computer science, Stanford University

Hao Yang, vice president of AI Research, Visa

Jack Jin, lead machine learning Infra engineer, Zoom

Joe Ucuzoglu, CEO, Deloitte U.S.

Lidia Fonseca, chief digital and technology officer, Pfizer

Magnus Östberg, chief software officer, Mercedes-Benz AG

Marc Petit, general manager for Unreal Engine, Epic Games

Markus Gross, vice president of Research, Walt Disney Studios

Michael Russinovich, CTO and Technical Fellow, Microsoft Azure

Natalya Tatarchuk, director of global graphics, Unity

Peter Stone, executive director, Sony AI, and professor of computer science, University of Texas, Austin

Dr. Stefan Sicklinger, head of BigLoop and Advanced Systems, CARIAD/VW Group

Yu Liu, director of AI, Meta

Zoe Lofgren, member of Congress, U.S. House of Representatives

Other organizations participating include Amazon, Autodesk, Barclays, Bloomberg, Cisco, Cornell University, DeepMind, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Flipkart, Google Brain, Lockheed Martin, NASA, NFL, Snap, U.S. Air Force and VMware.

Learning and Development Opportunities

GTC provides participants at all stages of their careers with outstanding learning and development opportunities – many of which are free.

The event kicks off with Learning Day, for all levels and backgrounds, on Monday, March 21, and continues the rest of the week with sessions in four languages across multiple time zones. From sessions on GPU computing to AI workshops, there will be extensive learning and training opportunities for students, developers and professionals with technology talks from NVIDIA subject-matter experts, including from NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute (DLI) and NVIDIA Academy .

Students and early career professionals can participate in introductory courses on deep learning and robotics. They can also access sessions like “The Right Formula for AI Success: Insights from AI High Performer” and “Deep Learning Demystified” as well as the “5 Steps for Starting a Career in AI” panel, featuring Sheila Beladinejad, president of Women in AI & Robotics, and David Ajoku, founder of Aware.ai.

More experienced developers can enroll in a variety of DLI courses, including 20 free, short-day sessions and 17 full-day workshops, to dive deeper into AI and earn a DLI certificate demonstrating subject-matter competency. From Feb. 21 until the end of March, new members to NVIDIA’s Developer Program can get access to an additional complementary GTC DLI course when they sign up.

Developed for IT professionals, NVIDIA Academy will host certified training programs on the data center, InfiniBand, IT infrastructure and networking. The program includes instructor led-training sessions followed by self-paced coursework and proctored certification tests.

All workshops and sessions are led by trained, DLI-certified instructors, either from NVIDIA or partners and collaborators who are experts in their field.

Supporting AI Ecosystem for All

As part of NVIDIA’s commitment to making AI accessible for all developer communities and emerging markets, there are numerous sessions showcasing how developers and startups in emerging economies are building and scaling AI and data science. Sessions for emerging markets include “Look to Africa to Advance Artificial Intelligence” and “Democratizing AI in Emerging Markets Through the United AI Alliance.”

NVIDIA is also providing free credits for DLI courses to minority-serving institutions, from community colleges to historically Black colleges and universities.

Spotlight on Startups

NVIDIA Inception , a global program to nurture cutting-edge startups with 9,000+ members, will host tracks aimed at helping emerging companies build and grow their businesses and gain industry knowledge.

These include VC-focused sessions on such topics as Omniverse and quantum computing, as well as sessions led by NVIDIA and startups from across the globe on AI, autonomous systems, climate science, cybersecurity, healthcare and digital twins, among other themes.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Stephanie Matthew

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-408-646-3359

smatthew@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to new AI products at GTC; the time, size, themes, speakers, presenters, participants, availability and impact of GTC; and the impact and topics for learning and development opportunities at GTC, including the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, NVIDIA Academy and NVIDIA Inception are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2022 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07405477-9213-4927-be1b-b6b8592e43ad