Holland Township, NJ selects GovDeals to sell Historic Residence

MILFORD, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holland Township, NJ has chosen GovDeals to offer a historic eight-bedroom residence built by the Riegel Paper Company for sale to the public. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus assets, including real estate and equipment, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide.



This property is the first auction from Holland Township, NJ, who joins numerous other real estate sellers utilizing the GovDeals marketplace to offer real state and real property to the public. This property is currently at auction until March 7th, and the Holland Township is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $1,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the property.

The sale consists of a 6,840 square foot home with an adjoining three-car garage that’s been converted into a chapel. The property is distributed over a vast 5.11 acres of land and features eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two half baths.

“This unique property represents a phenomenal opportunity to take a township-owned property and get it back on the tax rolls with a new owner that will restore it to its fullest potential," said Bid4Assets' President Jesse Loomis. "Unique properties such as this are ideal for a well-marketed online auction as it’s difficult to find comparable values and the auction will reflect what the market value of the property is."

This property is being sold as is and an open house has been scheduled for Wednesday February 23rd from 1pm to 5pm, serious buyers are welcome and encouraged to inspect the property prior to placing any bids. To bid on the Historic 1929 eight Bedroom Residence or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account by completing the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

