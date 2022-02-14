Concurrent Technologies Corporation Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for the Tenth Year

Johnstown, PA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been recognized as a 2021 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, a source of news and information for service members and their families. CTC is one of only five Pennsylvania-based organizations to make the 2021 list. This selection represents the 10th time CTC has been selected by Military Times as a Best for Vets Employer. Those on the list are recognized for their commitment to providing opportunities to America’s veterans.

Each year, Military Times embarks on a months-long process of evaluating each company’s extensive survey. This year the organizations were judged on their recruiting practices aimed at current military members and veterans, retention and support programs, and a particular emphasis on employers who provide assistance and flexibility for individuals in the National Guard and reserves.

“We are honored that Military Times has recognized our long-standing commitment to our men and women who served in active duty and those still serving in a reserve capacity,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We honor all those in uniform for their sacrifice and service, and we are grateful to our employees with military training and expertise who offer unique leadership and technical skills. We are proud to include them on our team.”

In addition to being recognized as a Best for Vets employer, CTC was named a 2021 Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine. CTC has also received numerous awards from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense organization established to promote cooperation and understanding between Service members and their civilian employers. CTC’s ESGR awards include the Soaring Eagle, Extraordinary Employer Support, Above and Beyond, Liberty Bell, Patriot, Pro-Patria, and Seven Seals. Further, CTC is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of more than 250 companies committed to hiring one million veterans for private-sector jobs.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

