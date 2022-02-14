Clinical Nutrition Market Size to Worth Around US$ 61.8 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global clinical nutrition market size was reached at US$ 36.25 billion in 2021. A clinical nutrition is a sort of medicine that aids in the overall health of a patient. It aids in the improvement of the metabolic system by supplying sufficient supplements such as vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Clinical nutrition helps to avoid diet related disorders by diagnosing and treating diseases that impact the intake, intestinal absorption, and metabolism of dietary elements. Cardiac rehabilitation, diabetes, renal dialysis, cancer, wellness centers, and community-basedintervention programs are among the areas where it is used.



The rising prevalence of metabolic disorders, increasing healthcare spending, and the expansion of the middle class in emerging nations are all factors moving the clinical nutrition market forward. The metabolic disorders have become more common in recent years.

Report Scope of the Clinical Nutrition Market

Companies Covered B. Braun Melsungen AG., Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Perrigo Company Plc., H.J. Heinz Company, Hospira Inc., Groupe Danone, Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Nestle SA

Report Highlights

Based on the route of administration, the oral segment dominated the global clinical nutrition market in 2020 with highest market share. As the enteral and parental segments are costly due to the cost of processing nutrients or goods, the oral segment has dominated the market. The oral category has the biggest market share, and this trend is projected to continue throughout the year. This increase can be linked to its widespread and consistent use among patients due to its ease of use and availability for a variety of ailments.





Based on the end user, the pediatric segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. The concerns regarding malnutrition in children are projected to be a prominent growth factor in the clinical nutrition market.





Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for clinical nutrition market in terms of region. Fast food consumption contributes to chronic health problems due to the high levels of trans fats, saturated fats, and sodium in this diet. The hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are all linked to these ingredients.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the clinical nutrition market. The Asia-Pacific has a high prevalence of metabolic syndrome, which is characterized by anomalies such as obesity, hypertension, and raised blood glucose levels. The number of multimorbid patients is likewise increasing as people get older.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for probiotics and functional food products

The significant increase in the number of health-conscious consumers, combined with the rising demand for functional food and beverages, is expected to have a significant impact on the overall growth of the global clinical nutrition products market over the next decade. Because of the sheer size of the market and the consistent rise in the number of health-conscious consumers, the Asia Pacific region is likely to be one of the most lucrative markets for players operating in the current clinical nutrition products market landscape. Furthermore, the growing geriatric and elderly populations in developing countries are expected to drive up demand for clinical nutrition in the near future.

Restraints

Lack of consumer awareness

The people are unaware about the nutrition products. They lack knowledge about the different types of clinical nutrition for different types of age group people. The clinical nutrition products are available for the infants as well. Hence, the lack of awareness among consumers is a restricting factor for the growth of the clinical nutrition market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Rising prevalence of chronic disorders

The growing number of people worldwide suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, combined with the significant growth in the geriatric population, will fuel the clinical nutrition market's growth in the coming years. Because those suffering from chronic disorders have a deficiency in essential nutrients, the rise in chronic disorders has necessitated the use of clinical nutrition prescriptions. Furthermore, the growing obese population base as a result of poor eating habits and a lack of exercise can propel clinical nutrition market growth. Elderly people frequently lose their appetites or have digestive problems, necessitating nutrient administration via enteral or parenteral routes. This factor is expected to benefit the global clinical nutrition market over the next few years. Furthermore, the significant increase in premature births, as well as the overall high birth rate around the world, may benefit the global market. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic disorders is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the clinical nutrition market.

Challenges

Stringent government regulations

The stringent regulations and reimbursement issues are expected to stymie market growth. Clinical nutrition products are classified as pharmaceuticals.Thus, the major market players need to follow certain laws and guidelines set by Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As a result, the strict government regulatory frameworks are a major challenge for the growth of the clinical nutrition market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parental





By Application

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others





By End User

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





