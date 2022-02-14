Express Employment Professionals Sales Up Nearly 30% in 2021 with Record-Breaking $1 Billion Q3, Q4

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing giant Express Employment Professionals closed out 2021 with $4.16 billion in sales, up 30% from the previous year’s total of $3.23 billion, and employed 586,000 associates in more than 850 franchise locations internationally.



The year was full of successes and milestones as the company recorded its first-ever $1 billion quarter in Q3, and the momentum continues in 2022 as the labor market remains red hot.

Franchise expansion consisted of awarding 66 franchise development agreements, including locations in New Zealand, Toronto, Ontario, and selling out the Florida market.

“Our franchisees, their staff and everyone who supports their efforts were absolutely incredible following the closures of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. “Express’ staffing services are more important than ever with workers in short demand. Our expert recruiters give companies the invaluable gift of time to invest in their business and provide hope to job seekers through employment.”

Express earned several recognitions throughout 2021, including:

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List, No. 25, and Best in Category for the 10 th consecutive year, Best of Business Services and Fastest Growing Franchises

consecutive year, Best of Business Services and Fastest Growing Franchises One of Forbes America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms and America’s Best Temp Staffing Firms

Staffing Industry Analysts Fourth-Largest U.S. Staffing Firm, Second-Largest U.S. Industrial Staffing Firm, Fourth-Largest U.S. Office/Clerical Staffing Firm and 11 th -Largest Global Staffing Firm

-Largest Global Staffing Firm ClearlyRated Best of Staffing® Client Award and Best of Staffing® Talent Diamond Award

Franchise Direct Top 100 Global Franchises (#26)

Franchise Times Top 400 (#35)

Franchise Research Institute World Class Franchise Since 2006



Starting out the current year, Forbes recognized Express as one of America’s best employers. The staffing provider was also recently designated the top staffing franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® list for the 11th consecutive year and 25th best franchise overall.

“Express is already full speed ahead for 2022, and I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon,” Stoller said. “We are proud to play our part in the country’s larger economic picture and aim for another record-breaking year.”

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 586,000 people globally in 2021 and more than 10 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.