Recognition in the Workplace is Critical, but Nearly Half of Canadian Companies Admit They’re Falling Short

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gratitude is at the heart of the holiday season, and in the workplace, recognition is its closest cousin. Nearly all Canadian hiring managers (99%) believe recognizing employees for their work is important, and half (48%) say it’s “absolutely essential.” Yet 45% admit their company does not have the resources to manage recognition effectively, according to a new Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.





Why and How Companies Give Thanks

Recognition isn’t just seasonal, it’s strategic.

Nearly 9 in 10 employers (87%) agree recognition is a competitive advantage. Leadership understands the stakes:

92% say it significantly boosts loyalty.

82% believe recognition helps reduce turnover.

75% are willing to invest in recognition for long-term success.





When recognition happens, the benefits ripple throughout the organization. Companies say employees feel valued (63%), morale rises (60%), productivity improves (57%) and engagement grows (50%).

Most employers say recognition is frequent and ongoing (76%), often through private praise from managers (46%), public praise in meetings (36%), on-the-spot awards like extra time off (35%) and shoutouts in company communications (33%).

But for many employees, these gestures are not common. Among job seekers:

Only 49% say recognition is regular while 51% say it’s reserved only for big wins.

Monthly recognition is uncommon — private praise (21%), public praise (20%), shoutouts (16%).

More than 1 in 10 say recognition only happens once a year or even less.





Nevertheless, most employed job seekers (63%) say they currently feel or previously felt appropriately recognized for their contributions at work.

Job seekers echo the importance of gratitude:

85% agree that receiving recognition at work, even when it is not monetary, makes them feel like a valued member of the company.

65% say leadership is willing to invest in recognition.

63% believe leadership understands recognition reduces turnover.





The most common outcomes that occur when job seekers are recognized by their company are feeling valued (58%), morale increasing (47%), being more engaged at work (46%) and productivity improving (42%).

Experts recommend varied, personalized approaches, from on-the-spot praise to special projects and non-monetary rewards. A Forbes article notes recognition can lead to a 366% increase in fulfillment and 208% increase in community, creating a culture of gratitude that extends beyond the holiday season.

“Recognition is a simple act with a powerful impact,” said Bob Funk Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. “It’s the everyday expression of gratitude that builds trust and strengthens teams. When companies make recognition a priority, they create an environment where employees feel valued, morale improves and productivity rises. In a season focused on giving thanks, it’s a reminder that appreciation should be part of every day, not just once a year.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 2 to 18, 2025, among 500 Canadian hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from June 12 to 27, 2025, among 503 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at (613) 858-2622 or email Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

About Robert (Bob) Funk Jr.

Robert (Bob) Funk Jr., is the Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Express Employment International, a global staffing franchisor founded and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He leads a portfolio of workforce solution brands, including the flagship Express Employment Professionals franchise, along with several affiliated brands serving specialized markets. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e96248b8-6fdb-4797-a206-4da2ea9d6f76