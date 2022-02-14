NFM Lending Named a Top Workplace USA 2022

Linthicum, MD, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce that Energage has recognized it in their Top Workplaces USA for 2022. NFM Lending has received this national honor for the second consecutive year.

Two years ago, Energage added Top Workplaces USA as a national program to complement existing regional recognitions. For a combined 16 years, NFM Lending has won the Top Workplace title regionally in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas by The Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post, respectively.

Energage’s Top Workplaces program distributes a survey to the employees of each nominated company, asking them to evaluate their workplaces. The survey asks participants to rank their companies on the quality of leadership, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and more.

“We are once again honored to find that Top Workplaces USA has recognized the NFM Family of Lenders as an outstanding place to work,” said NFM President Jan Ozga. “Company culture is something we work hard at every day, so it’s nice to receive this type of feedback from the employee survey that our efforts are being noticed and felt by our incredible staff.”

Founded in 1998, NFM Lending has grown from a small mortgage brokerage in Baltimore to a lender with branches throughout the United States.

In addition to this award, NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. Other awards include: ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Work Place’ by The Baltimore Sun; ’50 Best Places to Work For’ by Mortgage Professional Magazine; and finalist in the “Best Places to Work” by Baltimore Business Journal. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and of each team member for their work to make NFM a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

