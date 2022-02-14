Maisons du Monde: Update on the share buyback program

English French

NANTES – 14 February 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed between 07 and 11 February 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 4 June 2021 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-févr-22 FR0013153541 16,205 19.4286 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-févr-22 FR0013153541 10,969 19.4240 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,519 19.4308 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 07-févr-22 FR0013153541 4,237 19.4211 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-févr-22 FR0013153541 10,376 19.5478 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-févr-22 FR0013153541 9,868 19.5332 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-févr-22 FR0013153541 2,180 19.5444 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 08-févr-22 FR0013153541 3,527 19.5349 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-févr-22 FR0013153541 3,181 19.8745 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-févr-22 FR0013153541 3,970 19.8290 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-févr-22 FR0013153541 785 19.8274 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 09-févr-22 FR0013153541 1,390 19.8240 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-févr-22 FR0013153541 3,906 19.9408 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 10-févr-22 FR0013153541 7,029 19.9021 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-févr-22 FR0013153541 4,619 19.9150 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-févr-22 FR0013153541 6,552 19.8749 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-févr-22 FR0013153541 370 19.7721 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 11-févr-22 FR0013153541 771 19.7740 TQEX

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

