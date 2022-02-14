Commerce.AI Platform Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.AI has announced their cloud-based data platform is a premium app now available on Genesys AppFoundry, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

Commerce.AI makes it easy for Genesys customers to process and extract business insights from voice, chat, text and video data. Commerce.AI supports over 100 data integrations, inside and outside of organizations, helping customers unify their data sources and unlock opportunities across all stages of the customer experience - from consumer to customer to client. Commerce.AI's new speech-based voice survey capability also provides real-time feedback and deep insights at scale, helping organizations further deliver exceptional customer experience.

"Contact centers have had limited visibility into the customer, even though they are often the first line of engagement to address customer needs. Commerce.AI allows Genesys customers to obtain a holistic customer view by combining enterprise unstructured data insights - pre- and post-purchase - with traditional internal conversational data to empower agents to deliver greater business outcomes." Jay Acosta, VP of GTM for Commerce.AI.

Commerce.AI's integration is now available with Genesys Cloud™, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform that helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud is flexible, scalable and built for rapid innovation.

As a Premium App on the Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys customers have the benefit of having their Commerce.AI subscription included on their Genesys invoice, thereby simplifying vendor management.

About Commerce.AI:

Commerce.AI helps activate unstructured data to build next-gen customer experiences. Their unique technology, powered by thousands of pre-built machine learning models, processes and extracts business insights from voice, chat, text and video data. Leveraging 100+ data integrations, Commerce.AI helps enterprises unlock opportunities across all stages of the customer experience - from consumer to customer to client. Commerce.AI was founded by MIT and Stanford Ph.D. teams whose previous company was acquired by Walmart as part of a $16 billion deal. Commerce.AI is being used by Fortune 500 companies, across CPG, automotive, financial services, and other industries, including Coca-cola, Pepsi, Unilever, and Suzuki. Commerce.AI has proven 7-10x ROI.

