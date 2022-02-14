Samba TV and PubMatic Launch Australia Partnership to Deliver Programmatic Omniscreen TV Audience Targeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , a leading global provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, today announced a partnership together with PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, to bring programmatic omniscreen TV audience targeting to Australia. The announcement marks an expansion of Samba TV’s existing European partnership with PubMatic. Samba TV’s extensive first-party Connected TV data will be integrated with PubMatic’s programmatic platform to provide media buyers with advanced omniscreen targeting capabilities across Australia, a top 10 advertising market globally.



The combination of Samba TV’s first-party TV data, the largest independent source of first-party connected TV data in the world, and PubMatic’s advanced programmatic targeting capabilities provides Australian advertisers with the ability to reach audiences based on TV viewing behaviours and to drive incremental reach by targeting audiences that are not exposed to linear TV advertising. This new offering is an essential tool for global advertisers to optimise reach and frequency via a single, multi-market solution. In addition, advertisers will be able to deduplicate ad exposure data across linear, Connected TV, and digital channels.

“It is essential for advertisers in Australia to have a scalable, programmatic solution to amplify TV advertising and extend reach beyond linear audiences,” said Samba TV Managing Director Yasmin Sanders. “The partnership between Samba TV and PubMatic is a game changer for Australia marketers, providing advertisers with the opportunity to effectively reach TV audiences across every screen with confidence and scale. By combining Samba TV’s proprietary audiences with PubMatic’s scale and inventory quality, we’re excited to now offer advertisers in Australia the opportunity to achieve true incremental reach by leveraging our comprehensive TV audiences.”

“With today’s consumers engaging content across so many devices, it is imperative to utilise omniscreen approaches to achieve true addressability,” said PubMatic Vice President of Addressability Peter Barry. “We are excited to partner with Samba TV, the leading provider of first-party connected TV data in Australia, to help our customers better reach these elusive audiences. By targeting these high-value segments across PubMatic’s premium digital inventory at the supply side, buyers can deliver relevant ad experiences at scale, thereby optimising campaign performance.”

“When a global streaming client wanted to drive Australian viewers to watch their new drama TV show, Samba TV and PubMatic helped us deliver a high-performing programmatic campaign that used Samba TV’s viewership data to find and engage with relevant audiences,” said Matterkind National Head of Partnerships and Strategic Investments Flaminia Sapori. “It was an added benefit to be able to use our own analytics tools to optimise campaigns on-the-fly.”

About Samba TV

Founded in 2008, Samba TV is a global leader in first-party data for Connected TV (CTV) and omniscreen advertising and analytics. Samba TV’s software is integrated at the chipset level into 24 of the leading, global CTV brands, providing first-party insight into viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media from millions of devices across the globe. The company’s AI-driven tech stack and comprehensive, highly accurate first-party data drives connectivity and discovery across viewers, brands, programmers, and platforms. The world’s leading brands and agencies leverage Samba TV to quantify and amplify media investments across Smart TVs and all of the screens consumers use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv .

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

