Big Idea Ventures Appoints Managing Director for Generation Food Rural Partners Fund

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures , the global leader in early-stage alternative protein and food technology has appointed Frank Klemens, PhD as the Managing Director for its Generation Food Rural Partners (“GFRP”) fund. Dr. Klemens previously served as Managing Director of DuPont Ventures where he oversaw all aspects of sourcing, analyzing, executing strategic equity investments, and licensing for DuPont’s businesses. Focus areas included biotech, food ingredients, food safety, nutrition, electronics, IoT, machine learning, and advanced materials. Dr. Klemens generated collaborative technology investment and licensing options to create new business opportunities. Dr. Klemens holds a B.S., M.S. in Chemistry and a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from Purdue University.

“I am thrilled to be part of the BIV team. My entire career has been spent in the technology industry where I actively licensed and invested in technology universities and companies, respectively,” said Dr. Klemens. “I look forward to continuing the partnerships between universities, startups and our GFRP fund to provide best of class growth solutions to rural communities in the food and agriculture areas.”

As the GFRP Managing Director, Dr. Klemens will supervise the fund’s team of experts to evaluate intellectual property developed at collaborating universities with the strongest commercialization potential. The GFRP fund will invest in new companies formed around the groundbreaking research. These new companies will be headquartered in rural communities near the collaborating universities, creating living wage jobs and driving economic growth and development.

“Big Idea Ventures is proud to welcome Frank to the team and we are honored that he has chosen BIV for the next chapter of his career,” said Tom Mastrobuoni, Chief Investment Officer. “Frank brings a wealth of specific experience that will help drive the growth and success of the GFRP fund.”

“The Big Idea Ventures GFRP fund is focused on bringing together world class research from top universities with business leaders and corporate partners to create the next generation of food companies,” added Andrew D. Ive, founder and managing general partner of Big Idea Ventures. “Frank’s experience solidifies our ability to deliver a peerless fund positively impacting the entire food industry. We’re glad to have him and his demonstrated leadership and experience onboard.”

About Big Idea Ventures



Big Idea Ventures (BIV) is solving the world's greatest challenges by supporting the world’s best entrepreneurs. Big Idea Ventures develops the most globally strategic funds, delivering significant investor returns while addressing real world challenges. BIV focused on alternative protein with its first New Protein Fund and then the commercialization of university intellectual property with its Generation Food Rural Partners fund. www.bigideaventures.com