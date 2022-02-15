JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces “The Secret of Sustainability in Business” Webinar With DOMYO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, announces “The Secret of Sustainability in Business” webinar with DOMYO, a Tokyo-based company that has been making braided silk cords by hand since 1652. Kiichiro Dōmyō, representative director and president of DOMYO, joins series facilitators Ethan Bernstein, associate professor in the Organizational Behavior unit at the Harvard Business School, and Toshio Goto, research professor at Japan University of Economics Graduate School, in a conversation on “Traditional Japanese Braiding Handmade with Passion and Pride.” The online event, the third in the business sustainability series, takes place Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. PST.



In a fast-changing world, many businesses are challenged with planning for the next quarter, let alone the next decade. But in Japan, home to the world’s oldest companies, businesses like DOMYO have found a way to survive and thrive for centuries. According to Research Institute for the Centennial Management, over 52,000 companies in Japan are at least a century old, many with histories spanning multiple centuries.

Through the business sustainability series, expert guests explore long-term businesses to find the key to sustainability, discuss principles that differ from dominant U.S. business practices, and provide input about models that elevate environmental or community concerns over short-term profits.

In “The Secret of Sustainability in Business,” co-hosted in partnership with Research Institute for the Centennial Management, Dōmyō will explain how his Tokyo-based company has adapted traditional Japanese silk-braiding styles and techniques despite a changing society while finding new markets for their products for the last 350 years. Since the early Edo period (1603-1868), DOMYO’s skilled craftsmen have continued to hand-dye silk threads and hand-braid them into exquisite silk cords, while competitors have resorted to mechanization or shutting down operations completely.

The DOMYO business sustainability webinar also coincides with “KUMIHIMO: The Art of Japanese Silk Braiding by DOMYO,” an exhibition currently on display at JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles through March 6, 2022. The exhibition introduces the tradition of braiding and how it is distinct from weaving and knitting and provides a historical overview of braiding in Japan. Admission to the exhibition is complimentary. Walk-ins are invited and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

