Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Treatment Market Size to Hit US$ 27.95 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ear nose throat (ENT) treatment market size was valued at US$ 16.15 billion in 2021. Eyes, nose, and throat are referred to as ENT. An ear nose throat (ENT) specialist's job is to diagnose and treat any disease, infection, or discomfort involving these human body parts, as the name implies. The ear nose throat (ENT) treatment market's devices are used for a variety of applications. Hearing impairments are typically treated with devices or additional supports such as hearing tubes; however, these impairments can occasionally necessitate surgery.



Due to the rising prevalence of ongoing infections and wounds, as well as the ageing population, the market for ear nose throat (ENT) treatment is growing rapidly. Screening devices and endoscopes can be used to diagnose ear nose throat (ENT) illnesses. The rising elderly population, rising prevalence of ear nose throat (ENT)-related illnesses, and rising adoption of less invasive ear nose throat (ENT) operations are some of the significant market drivers of the ear nose throat (ENT) treatment market.

Ear nose throat (ENT) diseases are serious health problems that come at a great financial and societal consequence. Hearing loss in newborns and youngsters obstructs the development of formative dialect and instructional progress. Adults have difficulties in their work and social lives as well as social rejection. Hearing loss can be caused by a variety of things such as childhood infections like mumps, measles, chronic otitis, congenital abnormalities, genetic diseases, and perinatal problems. The increased prevalence of ear nose throat (ENT) problems has been documented more frequently in recent years, resulting the expansion of the global ear nose throat (ENT) treatment market over the projection period.

Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 16.15 Billion CAGR 6.3% Base Year 2021 Largest Market North America Companies Covered Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Sonic Innovations Inc., Starkey Laboratories Inc., Siemens Healthcare, American Hearing Systems Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Report Highlights:

Based on the devices, the hearing aid devicessegment dominated the global ear nose throat (ENT) treatment market in 2020 with highest market share. Increased demand for hearing aids is responsible for the substantial proportion of the ear nose throat (ENT) treatment market. Hearing loss can result from changes in the neural connections from the ear to the brain as people age.

North America is the largest segment for ear nose throat (ENT) treatment market in terms of region. This is due to growing advantageous reimbursement scenario for ear nose throat (ENT) treatments as well as strong presence of significant participants in this region. Furthermore, the ear nose throat (ENT) treatment market in the region is driven by rising awareness leading to recognition of ear nose throat (ENT) devices.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the ear nose throat (ENT) treatment market. This is attributed to the increased knowledge of ear nose throat (ENT) devices, rising number of patients suffering from sinusitis, and an increase in the older population.





Future of Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Treatment Market

Despite the fact that many medical insurance companies do not fund cosmetic ear nose throat (ENT) operations, such as cosmetic rhinoplasty and otoplasty, there is a growing demand for these procedures. Some of the major factors encouraging people to spend for cosmetic ear nose throat (ENT) procedures to improve their appearance include technological advancements, less invasive procedures, higher popularity, safety, and accessibility of most cosmetic procedures, a rebounding economy, and rising disposable incomes in emerging economies. As a result, the rising demand for aesthetic ear nose throat (ENT) operations opens up a plethora of potential for the ear nose throat (ENT) devices market to expand in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on hospital resources around the world.

This has largely been accomplished by drastically lowering inpatient and outpatient services for various diseases as well as adopting infection prevention and control methods.

The number of ear nose throat (ENT) diseases screening and diagnostic procedures dropped dramatically, with the pandemic affecting nations all over the globe.





Key Developments in the Marketplace:

By building World of Hearing, a new hearing solution store in the Netherlands, Sonova Holding AG wants to expand its ENT product development and commercial manufacture in 2020. Hearing aid fittings can now be conducted remotely, thanks to new technology developed by Sonova Holding AG.

In December 2015, Otonomy Inc. received FDA permission for the marketing of their new antibiotic OTIPRIO, which is used to treat young patients with bilateral otitis media.

In September 2019, Cochlear Limited and GN Hearing teamed up with Google to introduce support for direct Bluetooth Low Energy streaming from Android devices to hearing aids.

In March 2020, WS Audiology introduced WIDEX MOMENT, the first generation of natural-sounding hearing aids. This is achievable because to Widex'sZeroDelay Technology.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Devices

Hearing Aid Devices

Voice Prosthesis

Nasal Splints

Hearing Implants

Endoscopes

Others

By Drug Type

Antibiotics

Antihistamines

Steroids

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Others





By Organ Type

Ear

Nose

Throat





By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





