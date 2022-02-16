AKVA group ASA: New land based contracts awarded

AKVA group ASA hereby announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, AKVA group Land Based A/S, has been awarded two post-smolt RAS contracts in Norway.
The estimated value of the contracts is EUR 6 million and EUR 19,8 million respectively and the projects will start in February 2022.
Dated: 16 February 2022
AKVA group ASA
CONTACTS:
Knut Nesse - Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny Meinkøhn - Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
About AKVA group ASA
AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land-based and sea based fish farming.