Meridian Gaming to Donate 20.000 Seedlings to Each Market It Operates Worldwide

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air quality has been topping the list of global issues for decades now. That is why Meridian Gaming Group has kick started one of the biggest environmental projects so far.



The company which operates in over 30 markets of Europe, LATAM and Africa will donate over 20.000 seedlings in each market it operates to actively promote afforestation. This project, with the aim to improve air quality and public health worldwide, has already started in Europe, and will have a global character from the very beginning.

A massive environmental project will also include donation of significant financial resources to local self-governments for the needs of planning the land and terrain.

This is the part of Meridian’s green agenda, as since 2020 its retail outlets use the state-of-the-art air purifiers, constructed in accordance with EU Directive 125/2009 on indoor air quality conditions and the highest European eco-standard continent - CEN 14511.

Meanwhile, this company’s contribution in fighting pandemics has been substantial so far. Over 2 million euros to Covid-related projects and charities was donated, having reached more than 350 hospitals and medical centers of Europe, LATAM, and Africa.

