NFM Lending Announces the Promotion of Andy Beigel to Branch Manager

Columbus, OH, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending, a Top 25 national mortgage lender proudly announces the promotion of Andy Beigel to Branch Manager. Beigel’s office will be located at One Easton Oval, Suite 500 in Columbus, OH.

“We are ecstatic to build our branch with NFM Lending and are overwhelmed with gratitude for the constant support provided by all sectors of this organization,” said Beigel. “Our priority and focus with this transition will be equipping our referral partners with additional tools, assets, and resources to grow their respective businesses while maintaining a growth-driven mindset and energetic environment for all members of the team. The opportunity to lead and coach others is something I dreamt of when entering this industry in 2017 and with a little bit of hard work, mentorship, and luck, it has become a reality.”

“It has been incredible to see the development of Andy Beigel since he started with us five years ago,” added Daniel Sa. “He started as a Loan Partner 1, developed into a producing loan originator where he closed over 300 transactions in just his second full year as an originator, and now has earned the promotion to Branch Manager. This is an opportunity to grow his team and manage his own P&L. I’m excited for his future.”

NFM President Jan Ozga has witnessed the quick ascension of Beigel with admiration. “Andy Beigel has taken NFM Ohio by storm under the mentorship of Daniel Sa,” said Ozga. “It is humbling to work alongside him and his partner - wife Lesley Beigel - and to know they represent the future leadership of NFM and our industry.”

Beigel is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions at his new branch.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is an award-winning, multi-state residential mortgage lender currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. NFM Lending focuses on assisting consumers in obtaining a residential loan that meets their needs while ensuring that they are receiving exemplary service throughout the process. NFM Lending is dedicated to streamlining the loan process to shorten the time from loan application to closing without sacrificing service, quality, or compliance. The company operates on a platform of high standards, while always putting honesty, integrity, and ethics at the highest level of importance. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media contact az@kisspr.com

