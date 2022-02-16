PRIDE Industries’ Inclusion Expert Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke Accepted into Forbes Nonprofit Council

Roseville, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, Chief Rehabilitation Officer at PRIDE Industries, has been accepted into Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only community for chief executives in successful nonprofit organizations.

Camota Luebke was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Jennifer into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Nonprofit Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Camota Luebke has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Jennifer will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Camota Luebke will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am thrilled to join Forbes Nonprofit Council and the opportunity to leverage this platform to amplify PRIDE Industries’ mission of creating employment for people with disabilities,” said Camota Luebke. “Being a part of this community of executive leaders is crucial in having influential conversations about the double bottom-line business and social impacts that will result in developing disability-inclusive workplaces and careers for people with disabilities.”

About PRIDE Industries:

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

About Forbes Councils:

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Nonprofit Council, visit forbesnonprofitcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

###