Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Announces $250 Million Increase to Its Stock Repurchase Program

-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.33, Up 45% Year-Over-Year-

-Pre-tax Margin of 16.2%-

-Backlog Dollar Value of $2.2 Billion, up 17% Year-Over-Year-

-Return on Average Equity of 20.3%*-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPH) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 and full year 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of common stock under its existing stock repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”), increasing the aggregate authorization under the Repurchase Program from $500 million to $750 million.

“Tri Pointe Homes had a record-breaking 2021 in terms of profitability and a company-best return on average equity of 20.3%,” said Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “We ended the year on a high note, generating fourth quarter earnings of $1.33 per diluted share, a 45% year-over-year improvement. We also met or exceeded our previously stated guidance for key operational metrics for the quarter due in large part to the excellent job that our team members’ did navigating the supply chain challenges that persist in our industry.”

“The factors that contributed to our fourth quarter success continue to provide momentum, including demand for new homes that has outstripped supply across our markets. We continue to see motivated buyers across our geographic footprint, driven in part by strong demographics and an overall change in attitude towards home ownership brought on by the pandemic, both of which we believe are long-term shifts. We believe that these persisting trends, combined with the limited supply of existing home inventory available for sale, make for a promising outlook for our industry.”

Bauer concluded, “Tri Pointe Homes is poised to build on the record-breaking success we experienced in 2021. We had 50% more lots under control at the end of 2021 than we did in the prior-year, which should provide us with a strong runway for future growth. In addition, our strong balance sheet and sizable backlog give us a favorable market position going forward, making me extremely optimistic about the future of Tri Pointe Homes.”

Results and Operational Data for Fourth Quarter 2021 and Comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income was $147.4 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $115.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share

Home sales revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, an increase of 15% New home deliveries of 1,885 homes compared to 1,633 homes, an increase of 15% Average sales price of homes delivered of $637,000 compared to $640,000

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 24.4% compared to 23.2%, an increase of 120 basis points, which includes $20.1 million of impairments and lot option abandonments Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 28.1%**

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 8.5% compared to 9.9%, a decrease of 140 basis points

Net new home orders of 1,424 compared to 1,409, an increase of 1%

Active selling communities averaged 110.5 compared to 117.5, a decrease of 6% Net new home orders per average selling community increased by 1% to 12.9 orders (4.3 monthly) compared to 12.0 orders (4.0 monthly) Cancellation rate of 9% compared to 10%

Backlog units at quarter end of 3,158 homes compared to 2,964, an increase of 7% Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $2.2 billion compared to $1.9 billion, an increase of 17% Average sales price in backlog at quarter end of $710,000 compared to $647,000, an increase of 10%

Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 35.3% and 21.1%**, respectively, as of December 31, 2021

Repurchased 2,762,900 shares of common stock at an average price of $22.64 for an aggregate dollar amount of $62.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021

Ended fourth quarter of 2021 with total liquidity of $1.3 billion, including cash of $681.5 million and $601.1 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility



* Return on average equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average stockholders’ equity for the trailing five quarters

** See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

Results and Operational Data for Full Year 2021 and Comparisons to Full Year 2020

Net income was $469.3 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, compared to $282.2 million, or $2.17 per diluted share

Home sales revenue of $4.0 billion compared to $3.2 billion, an increase of 22% New home deliveries of 6,188 homes compared to 5,123 homes, an increase of 21% Average sales price of homes delivered of $639,000 compared to $631,000, an increase of 1%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 24.9% compared to 22.0%, an increase of 290 basis points, which includes $20.8 million of impairments and lot option abandonments Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 27.9%**

SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 9.6% compared to 10.8%, a decrease of 120 basis points

Net new home orders of 6,382 compared to 6,335, an increase of 1%

Active selling communities averaged 111.8 compared to 133.2, a decrease of 16% Net new home orders per average selling community increased by 20% to 57.1 orders (4.8 monthly) compared to 47.6 orders (4.0 monthly) Cancellation rate of 8% compared to 13%,

Repurchased 13,063,465 shares of common stock at an average price of $21.13 for an aggregate dollar amount of $276.0 million in the full year ended December 31, 2021



** See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

“Our sales pace for the fourth quarter came in at 4.3 homes per community per month, which is well above seasonal norms for that time of year,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “Demand was consistent company-wide, as each of our regions registered a sales pace above 3.9. We believe this is a testament to the innovative design and broad-based appeal of our homes as well as our strong market positioning. Last year’s successful one-brand initiative simplified our marketing processes across our divisions, while amplifying our unified brand across the country. We feel these factors have positioned Tri Pointe for continuing success into 2022 and beyond.”

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company anticipates delivering between 900 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $650,000 and $660,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0% for the first quarter of 2022 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 13.0% to 13.5%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

For the full year, the Company expects to open between 90 and 100 new communities and end the year with between 150 and 160 active selling communities. In addition, the Company anticipates delivering between 6,500 and 6,800 homes at an average sales price between $660,000 and $670,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue will be in the range of 9.7% to 10.2%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

Stock Repurchase Program

On February 16, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of Company common stock pursuant to its Repurchase Program. As of February 16, 2022, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 18,278,907 shares of common stock for approximately $387.6 million pursuant to the Repurchase Program. Under the Repurchase Program as amended, the Company may repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock with an aggregate value of up to $750 million through December 31, 2022. Purchases of common stock pursuant to the Repurchase Program may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated under the Repurchase Program to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. Company management will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related presentation slides on the internet through the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com . Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13726044. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.® (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years, Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2021. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which are highly uncertain and subject to rapid change, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the emergence and spread of new strains or variants of COVID-19, the severity and the duration of the outbreak, the duration of existing and future social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, further mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the availability and acceptance of effective vaccines, adequate testing and treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to COVID-19; the impacts on our supply chain, the health of our employees, service providers and trade partners, and the reactions of U.S. and global markets and their effects on consumer confidence and spending; the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials and labor; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change 2021 2020 Change % Change Operating Data: Home sales revenue $ 1,200,222 $ 1,045,020 $ 155,202 15 % $ 3,955,154 $ 3,232,836 $ 722,318 22 % Homebuilding gross margin $ 292,580 $ 242,002 $ 50,578 21 % $ 982,917 $ 712,046 $ 270,871 38 % Homebuilding gross margin % 24.4 % 23.2 % 1.2 % 24.9 % 22.0 % 2.9 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 28.1 % 26.3 % 1.8 % 27.9 % 25.0 % 2.9 % SG&A expense $ 102,451 $ 103,155 $ (704 ) (1 )% $ 379,377 $ 349,414 $ 29,963 9 % SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 8.5 % 9.9 % (1.4 )% 9.6 % 10.8 % (1.2 )% Net income $ 147,440 $ 115,114 $ 32,326 28 % $ 469,267 $ 282,207 $ 187,060 66 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 257,365 $ 203,396 $ 53,969 27 % $ 801,310 $ 532,915 $ 268,395 50 % Interest incurred $ 24,766 $ 20,450 $ 4,316 21 % $ 92,783 $ 83,120 $ 9,663 12 % Interest in cost of home sales $ 23,991 $ 31,013 $ (7,022 ) (23 )% $ 101,176 $ 93,131 $ 8,045 9 % Other Data: Net new home orders 1,424 1,409 15 1 % 6,382 6,335 47 1 % New homes delivered 1,885 1,633 252 15 % 6,188 5,123 1,065 21 % Average selling price of homes delivered $ 637 $ 640 $ (3 ) 0 % $ 639 $ 631 $ 8 1 % Cancellation rate 9 % 10 % (1 )% 8 % 13 % (5 )% Average selling communities 110.5 117.5 (7.0 ) (6 )% 111.8 133.2 (21.4 ) (16 )% Selling communities at end of period 112 112 0 0 % Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 2,242,159 $ 1,916,664 $ 325,495 17 % Backlog (homes) 3,158 2,964 194 7 % Average selling price in backlog $ 710 $ 647 $ 63 10 % December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Change Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 681,528 $ 621,295 $ 60,233 Real estate inventories $ 3,054,743 $ 2,910,142 $ 144,601 Lots owned or controlled 41,675 35,641 6,034 Homes under construction (1) 3,632 3,044 588 Homes completed, unsold 27 68 (41 ) Total debt, net $ 1,337,723 $ 1,343,001 $ (5,278 ) Stockholders' equity $ 2,447,621 $ 2,232,537 $ 215,084 Book capitalization $ 3,785,344 $ 3,575,538 $ 209,806 Ratio of debt-to-capital 35.3 % 37.6 % (2.3 )% Ratio of net debt-to-net-capital* 21.1 % 24.4 % (3.3 )%

_____________________________________

(1) Homes under construction included 85 and 86 models at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 681,528 $ 621,295 Receivables 116,996 63,551 Real estate inventories 3,054,743 2,910,142 Investments in unconsolidated entities 118,095 75,056 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603 158,529 Deferred tax assets, net 57,096 47,525 Other assets 151,162 145,882 Total assets $ 4,336,223 $ 4,021,980 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 84,854 $ 79,690 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 466,013 366,740 Loans payable 250,504 258,979 Senior notes 1,087,219 1,084,022 Total liabilities 1,888,590 1,789,431 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 109,644,474 and 121,882,778 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,096 1,219 Additional paid-in capital 91,077 345,137 Retained earnings 2,355,448 1,886,181 Total stockholders' equity 2,447,621 2,232,537 Noncontrolling interests 12 12 Total equity 2,447,633 2,232,549 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,336,223 $ 4,021,980



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 1,200,222 $ 1,045,020 $ 3,955,154 $ 3,232,836 Land and lot sales revenue 5,496 12,470 13,016 15,932 Other operations revenue 650 642 2,619 2,542 Total revenues 1,206,368 1,058,132 3,970,789 3,251,310 Cost of home sales 907,642 803,018 2,972,237 2,520,790 Cost of land and lot sales 5,667 2,653 11,585 6,443 Other operations expense 439 624 2,550 2,496 Sales and marketing 48,390 50,565 179,214 183,110 General and administrative 54,061 52,590 200,163 166,304 Restructuring charges — 58 — 5,661 Homebuilding income from operations 190,169 148,624 605,040 366,506 Equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities (24 ) 95 (96 ) 162 Other income (expense), net 97 97 525 (8,978 ) Homebuilding income before income taxes 190,242 148,816 605,469 357,690 Financial Services: Revenues 3,644 2,695 11,446 9,137 Expenses 1,782 1,417 6,292 5,115 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 4,453 3,904 15,039 11,665 Financial services income before income taxes 6,315 5,182 20,193 15,687 Income before income taxes 196,557 153,998 625,662 373,377 Provision for income taxes (49,117 ) (38,884 ) (156,395 ) (91,170 ) Net income $ 147,440 $ 115,114 $ 469,267 $ 282,207 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.34 $ 0.93 $ 4.16 $ 2.18 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 0.92 $ 4.12 $ 2.17 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 109,911,768 123,944,552 112,836,051 129,368,964 Diluted 111,126,846 124,815,177 113,809,292 129,951,161



MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price Arizona 218 $ 703 189 $ 601 788 $ 677 664 $ 553 California 745 639 700 687 2,608 664 2,010 721 Nevada 146 718 204 602 527 637 525 561 Washington 73 989 116 973 296 986 286 928 West total 1,182 682 1,209 687 4,219 686 3,485 682 Colorado 77 650 53 597 231 606 219 594 Texas 360 509 212 441 1,081 491 910 459 Central total 437 534 265 472 1,312 512 1,129 485 Maryland 120 543 108 523 323 554 336 553 North Carolina 32 462 7 363 85 419 7 363 South Carolina 18 370 5 325 29 357 5 325 Virginia 96 768 39 747 220 751 161 739 East total 266 603 159 565 657 594 509 607 Total 1,885 $ 637 1,633 $ 640 6,188 $ 639 5,123 $ 631 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Arizona 153 11.7 167 15.8 829 13.8 813 16.9 California 521 40.0 559 40.0 2,386 39.2 2,716 48.5 Nevada 149 10.0 111 13.7 717 10.9 524 14.8 Washington 57 5.8 27 5.5 286 5.7 336 7.5 West total 880 67.5 864 75.0 4,218 69.6 4,389 87.7 Colorado 71 7.8 64 4.8 289 6.2 245 4.3 Texas 274 21.7 306 26.0 1,219 22.3 1,063 29.0 Central total 345 29.5 370 30.8 1,508 28.5 1,308 33.3 Maryland 56 4.3 86 6.5 205 5.1 420 8.2 North Carolina 78 3.7 19 0.7 169 2.2 19 0.2 South Carolina 13.0 1.0 2 1.0 51.0 1.3 8 0.3 Virginia 52 4.5 68 3.5 231 5.1 191 3.5 East total 199 13.5 175 11.7 656 13.7 638 12.2 Total 1,424 110.5 1,409 117.5 6,382 111.8 6,335 133.2



MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of December 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Arizona 520 $ 401,257 $ 772 479 $ 324,410 $ 677 California 1,036 774,901 748 1,258 855,261 680 Nevada 326 237,712 729 136 95,963 706 Washington 129 133,317 1,033 139 139,435 1,003 West total 2,011 1,547,187 769 2,012 1,415,069 703 Colorado 184 134,831 733 126 71,940 571 Texas 636 337,232 530 498 232,323 467 Central total 820 472,063 576 624 304,263 488 Maryland 83 59,528 717 201 113,828 566 North Carolina 96 45,380 473 12 4,274 356 South Carolina 25 9,825 393 3 840 280 Virginia 123 108,176 879 112 78,390 700 East total 327 222,909 682 328 197,332 602 Total 3,158 $ 2,242,159 $ 710 2,964 $ 1,916,664 $ 647 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Lots Owned or Controlled: Arizona 4,607 4,128 California 15,091 15,040 Nevada 2,161 2,639 Washington 1,010 964 West total 22,869 22,771 Colorado 1,683 1,080 Texas 12,297 6,985 Central total 13,980 8,065 Maryland 573 892 North Carolina 3,044 2,808 South Carolina 414 106 Virginia 795 999 East total 4,826 4,805 Total 41,675 35,641 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Lots by Ownership Type: Lots owned 22,136 22,620 Lots controlled (1) 19,539 13,021 Total 41,675 35,641

_____________________________________

(1) As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of December 31, 2021 and 2020, lots controlled for Central include 2,950 and 2,083 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 179 lots, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage and non-cash impairments and lot option abandonments, as applicable, have on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who may adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 % 2020 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 1,200,222 100.0 % $ 1,045,020 100.0 % Cost of home sales 907,642 75.6 % 803,018 76.8 % Homebuilding gross margin 292,580 24.4 % 242,002 23.2 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 23,991 2.0 % 31,013 3.0 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 20,125 1.7 % 1,960 0.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin(1) $ 336,696 28.1 % $ 274,975 26.4 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 24.4 % 23.2 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage(1) 28.1 % 26.3 %





Year Ended December 31, 2021 % 2020 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 3,955,154 100.0 % $ 3,232,836 100.0 % Cost of home sales 2,972,237 75.1 % 2,520,790 78.0 % Homebuilding gross margin 982,917 24.9 % 712,046 22.0 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 101,176 2.6 % 93,131 2.9 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 20,838 0.5 % 4,004 0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin(1) $ 1,104,931 27.9 % $ 809,181 25.0 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 24.9 % 22.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage(1) 27.9 % 25.0 %



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Loans payable $ 250,504 $ 258,979 Senior notes 1,087,219 1,084,022 Total debt 1,337,723 1,343,001 Stockholders’ equity 2,447,621 2,232,537 Total capital $ 3,785,344 $ 3,575,538 Ratio of debt-to-capital(1) 35.3 % 37.6 % Total debt $ 1,337,723 $ 1,343,001 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (681,528 ) (621,295 ) Net debt 656,195 721,706 Stockholders’ equity 2,447,621 2,232,537 Net capital $ 3,103,816 $ 2,954,243 Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2) 21.1 % 24.4 %

_____________________________________

(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing debt by the sum of debt plus equity.

(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation, (f) real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments, (g) early loan termination costs and (h) restructuring charges. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.