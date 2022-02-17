Tesoro Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 17th, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESORO RESOURCES (ASX: TSO OTCQB: TSORF) based in Perth, Western Australia focused on gold exploration, today announced that Zeff Reeves, Managing Director, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 17th, 2022.



DATE: February, 17th 2022

TIME: 4:30 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

Recent Company Highlights

Discovery of district scale Intrusive Related Gold System (IRGS) in Coastal Cordillera region of Chile

Multiple gold targets confirms district scale

Targeting significant Resource upgrade from 100,000m of drilling completed





Resource Growth underpinned by consistent, wide, gold results including:



21.00m @ 5.26g/t Au; contained within 205.00m @ 0.96g/t Au; 17.50m @ 4.51g/t Au; contained within 40.00m @ 2.11g/t Au; 13.50m @ 15.84g/t Au; contained within 67.00m @ 3.44 g/t Au; 14.00m @ 6.81g/t Au; contained within 25.00m @ 4.22g/t Au; and 17.10m @ 5.10g/t Au; contained within 71.00m @1.58g/t Au.



Exceptional Metallurgical Results confirm Gravity Recovery of 45% and overall recovery of 94.5% at a coarse 150 µm grind size

Exceptional resource growth opportunities with the Ternera Deposit >1.5km long, >500m wide and >500m deep and open in all directions.

New District Scale Potential uncovered with recent gold at surface of grades up to 101.50 g/t Au

About Tesoro Resources

Tesoro Resources (ASX: TSO) is an Australian public company with exploration stage gold assets in Chile. It owns 95% of its Chilean subsidiary, Tesoro Mining Chile SpA (TMC) and has recently increased its ownership of the El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile to 85%.

It has recently commenced trading on the OTCQB market in the United States, a U.S. trading platform that is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York, (OTCQB: TSORF).

Tesoro is focused on developing and expanding the El Zorro Gold Project which has exceptional district scale potential within the Coastal Cordillera region of Chile.

This region is host to multiple world class gold mines, has well established infrastructure, service providers and an experienced mining workforce. Tesoro is managed by experienced mining professionals with strong geological and finance backgrounds as well as significant in-country expertise.

