Science 37®’s Community Provider Network Grows Sixfold, Reaching Nearly 28 Million Patients

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™ bolstered its centralized network of community providers by six times during the past year, contracting with more than 800 healthcare organizations and gaining access to nearly 28 million patients worldwide.



Currently, less than three percent of physicians participate as clinical trial investigators, primarily due to infrastructure burdens that often serve as a deterrent – preventing more than 97 percent of providers from contributing to research1. By expanding its network of community providers, Science 37 enables physicians-providers to present clinical research as a care option to their patients, without having to add expensive clinical research infrastructure.

“Continuing to expand our network of community providers delivers against our mission: to accelerate research by enabling universal access to patients and providers, anywhere,” said Darcy Forman, Chief Delivery Officer of Science 37. “Our community provider network helps speed patient enrollment, which has been proven to enroll up to 15 times faster than the traditional model. It also dramatically extends our investigator capacity and enables us to take on more complex study designs across most therapeutic areas.”

Science 37-Certified™ community providers have the opportunity to present their patients with studies that are managed by Science 37 telemedicine investigators, or they may choose to become an investigator with Science 37 and utilize the Science 37’s Agile Clinical Trial Operating System. Community providers may also become a preferred destination for patients to receive procedures that may be required to be performed in a clinical setting.

“The Science 37 Operating System, including its centralized networks, standardized processes and unifying technology platform, enables the entire trial to be conducted by a common set of people, processes and technology,” Ms. Forman continued. “We believe this enables Science 37 to not only accelerate enrollment, but also to create greater compliance to the protocol and the highest-quality data.”

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Agile Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

