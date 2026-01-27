Science 37 Appoints Kelly Johnston McKee as VP of Strategy & Transformation

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 , the leader in expanding patient access to clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Kelly Johnston McKee as Vice President, Strategy & Transformation.

In this role, McKee will lead the design of Science 37’s future-state patient experience, driving growth through modernized trial execution, advancing innovation, and strengthening cross-organizational collaboration to support long-term growth.

McKee brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in clinical innovation, patient engagement, and trial optimization. She is widely recognized for building high-impact ecosystems that accelerate enrollment, reduce costs, and elevate the participant experience.

Her career includes senior leadership roles at AstraZeneca/Evinova, Medidata, Vertex, Eli Lilly, Merck, and Sanofi, where she specialized in translating innovative concepts into scalable, enterprise-ready solutions across clinical development and operations.

"Kelly’s expertise sits at the intersection of strategy, innovation, and execution, the exact space where Science 37 is focused," said Tyler Van Horn, CEO of Science 37. "Her ability to translate bold ideas into scalable impact will be instrumental as we advance next-generation patient experiences and deepen our industry partnerships."

As VP of Strategy & Transformation, McKee will focus on:

Modernizing Trial Execution: Streamlining clinical workflows to accelerate organizational growth.

Patient-Centric Innovation: Developing next-generation participant experiences and building engaged patient communities.

Strategic Partnerships: Expanding advisory boards and strengthening external industry relationships.

Brand Evolution: Elevating Science 37’s market positioning as a thought leader in the decentralized and hybrid trial space.

"Science 37 has long challenged conventional thinking around access and execution in clinical trials,” said McKee. “As the industry moves beyond experimentation, the opportunity now is to scale innovation and optimize experiences in a way that is operationally sound and holds meaningful value for patients, sites, and sponsors. I am excited to help shape that next phase.”

