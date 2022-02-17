Study Demonstrates Importance and Clinical Utility of Daxor’s Blood Volume (BVA-100®) Diagnostic in the Assessment of Heart Failure

Daxor’s BVA-100® Shown to Provide Unique and Actionable Data for Addressing Heart Failure

Oak Ridge, TN, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data demonstrating the importance and clinical utility of Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test in heart failure (HF) patients published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure. The results of the study show that Daxor’s BVA-100® provides unique and actionable data that is critical for addressing heart failure in patients.

The Journal of Cardiac Failure is the official peer reviewed journal of the Heart Failure Society of America and the Japanese Heart Failure Society.

The study titled, “Discordance of Pressure and Volume: Potential Implications for Pressure-Guided Remote Monitoring in Heart Failure,” sought to test the relationship (or lack thereof) between a commercially available implantable pulmonary artery pressure (PAP) monitor, estimates of cardiac blood volume, and actual circulating blood volume as determined by Daxor’s technology. The results showed that there is a lack of agreement between PAP and blood volume metrics, confirming that the two variables should be thought of as independent variables for physicians to target.

Marat Fudim, M.D., Department of Medicine, Duke University Hospital, lead author of the study, concluded, “These findings indicate that pressure-based assessment of congestion in ambulatory HF patients does not accurately represent intravascular volume. Nevertheless, pressure changes remain indicative of HF exacerbations and volume-based phenotyping may be required to guide decongestion strategies in patients with HF.”

“There exists a significant need to optimize blood volume for all heart failure patients. This study shows BVA technology uniquely allows insight for clinicians to treat patients to the primary goal of a normal blood volume that neither pressure metrics nor estimates of volume alone allow,” noted Marc Silver, M.D., one of the study’s authors.

“More than 100 published peer-reviewed studies across many medical conditions have proven our BVA-100 blood test provides unique accuracy, efficacy, and value,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “This study is further validation that pressure overload does not always equal volume overload. Our test informs clinicians with critical information to help manage and treat volume derangements in complex HF patients and past studies in peer-reviewed journals have shown substantial improvements in mortality reduction, hospital readmission, and costs from the use of our product.”

