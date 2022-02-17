Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market to Reach US$ 1,046.1 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water based colloidal graphite market was valued at US$ 668.6 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market:

Various advantages offered by water-based colloidal graphite products over other products is a major factor expected to drive the market growth of water based colloidal graphite during the forecast period. Water-based colloidal graphite is safe to use and is environment friendly. Moreover, due to higher dilutions used in water-based colloidal graphite solutions, these produce less sludge and a harmless solid particulate, which can be used as a landfill as this sludge is insoluble in water. In the electrical and electronic sector, water based colloidal graphite is used for coating or impregnation of gaskets owing to its high anti-static properties. It helps in protection against harmful electrostatic discharges. These are some of the factors that are expected to drive demand for water-based colloidal graphite.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global water based colloidal graphite market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028), owing to the increasing adoption of water based colloidal graphite, being used as lubricants and releasing agents.

Colloidal graphite provides an efficient lubricant for molds and other metallic parts in the forging industry. It has superior characteristics such as high-temperature adhesion and high chemical stability. It is a heavy-duty mold release agent that can operate under high temperatures. Water based colloidal graphite is used for impregnation of porous materials i.e. paper, asbestos, textiles, and wood to impart some of the properties of graphite such as improved heat and electric conductivity and good lubrication. All these factors are expected drive the global water based colloidal graphite market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global water based colloidal graphite market include American Elements, Asbury Carbons Inc., Benzer Dental AG, Chem-Verse Consultants (India) Private Ltd. Fuchs Petrolub SE, Henkel AG., Imerys S.A., Kaiyu Industrial (HK) Limited, Ted Pella, Inc., and Quaker Houghton

Key players are focusing on various inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their market position. For instance, in February 2017, Imerys, a globally specialized in the production and processing of industrial minerals, stated that it acquired Nippon Power Graphite (NPG) of Japan, expanding its business into lithium-ion battery anode material manufacturing and gaining control of NPG's unique chemical vapor deposition (CVD) coating method.

Market Segmentation:

Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market, By Application: Lubricant/Release Agent (Forging, Die Casting & Extrusion) Anti-static Coatings Conductive Ink Others (Smart Fabrics etc.)

Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market, By Region: North America



Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



