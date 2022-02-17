Stock Yards Bancorp Receives Final Regulatory Approval for Acquisition of Commonwealth Bancshares

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (“Stock Yards” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYBT), the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that its Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), announced on August 3, 2021 between Stock Yards and Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. (“Commonwealth”) has received approval by the Federal Reserve. With regulatory approvals from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions previously received, all required regulatory approvals to complete the Merger have now been received.



The closing of the Merger is expected to occur on or around March 7, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement.

Commonwealth, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is the holding company for Commonwealth Bank & Trust Company, which operates 15 retail branches including nine branches in Jefferson County, four in Shelby County and two in Northern Kentucky.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. with $6.65 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904.

