Stock Yards Bancorp Named to Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars: Class of 2025 List for Small-Cap Banks

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, is one of only 24 banks in the U.S. to be named a “Sm-All Star” in Piper Sandler’s annual list of top-performing small-cap banks and thrifts. Piper Sandler, an independent investment bank and research firm, analyzed banks and thrifts nationwide to select the “Class of 2025.” This elite annual list reflects the top banks and thrifts in the industry across a number of metrics including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

“Being named among the nation's top performing community banks by Piper Sandler is a powerful validation of our strategy and momentum,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This distinction highlights the exceptional effort and commitment of the entire Stock Yards team.”

Stock Yards Bancorp has been named to Piper Sandler’s Sm-All Stars list seven times in 2008, 2011, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2025.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.31 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.