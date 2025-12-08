Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Promotion of William Otten to Chief Credit Officer of the Company as William Dishman Sets Retirement Date

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky markets, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that William J. Otten will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer of Stock Yards Bancorp and Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, effective April 1, 2026. This promotion follows William M. Dishman’s decision to transition from his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer to Senior Credit Advisor on April 1, 2026, before retiring completely on October 15, 2026.

“On behalf of our entire organization, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Bill Dishman as he embarks on a well-deserved retirement after 16 remarkable years as our Chief Credit Officer,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Bill’s unwavering commitment to excellence, sound judgment, and principled leadership have been instrumental in building the strong foundation we stand on today.”

“I'm thrilled to recognize Bill Otten’s well-earned advancement to succeed Bill Dishman as he takes on this expanded role within our executive management team,” continued Hillebrand. “This promotion reflects Bill Otten’s years of dedicated service to Stock Yards and his proven ability to enhance asset quality and administration across our loan portfolio. He's a strategic leader who consistently drives our daily operations forward. As we execute our succession plan, we're energized to elevate proven talent from within our organization.”

Otten brings over 35 years of banking experience to his new role as Chief Credit Officer. He joined Stock Yards Bank in 2007 and has served as Director of Commercial Banking since 2014, driving commercial growth across the Company’s regional footprint. Previously, he held leadership positions at Fifth Third Bank (1987 to 2004) and Old National Bank (2004-2007), including roles as Commercial Team Lead and Vice President and Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking.

The Company also announced that John Hanks has been promoted to Director of Commercial Lending at Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, bringing more than 35 years of banking experience to the role. He began his career in the management training program at Liberty National Bank and continued with its successor, Chase Bank, for nearly 15 years before joining Stock Yards Bank in 2004 as a Commercial Loan Officer. In 2017, Hanks was promoted to Division Manager in the Commercial Lending Department. A graduate of the University of Louisville, Hanks earned both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (1989) and an MBA (1994).

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.31 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

