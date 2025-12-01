Stock Yards Bank & Trust announces Bowling Green Market President with deep community ties

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick Seadler has joined Stock Yards Bank & Trust as its Bowling Green Market President. Prior to joining the bank, Seadler served as the Regional President at Pinnacle Financial Partners in Bowling Green. With more than 35 years of banking experience, he has also held leadership roles in Louisville, Ky. and Nashville, Tenn. at Commerce Bank and National City Bank (PNC).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ja Hillebrand said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Rick to our team. His long tenure in banking showcases his ability to lead and grow business by forming lasting client relationships and getting involved in the heart of the community.”

Phil Poindexter, President, Stock Yards Bank & Trust, added, “Rick’s expertise and commitment to personalized customer service aligns well with our mission. He is a great fit for our bank and we look forward to seeing Rick and his team expand our footprint in Bowling Green.”

“I’m excited about my new role with Stock Yards Bank & Trust,” Seadler said. “The bank’s strength, stability, high-performance, culture and 121-year history rooted in Kentucky are what attracted me to the position.”

Committed to the Bowling Green community, he has held leadership positions with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, the WKU Foundation, the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation, Leadership Bowling Green 2000 class and the Capital Arts Alliance.

A native of Louisville, Seadler holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bellarmine University.

About Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $9.31 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company and is the parent company of the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” Stock Yards has over 70 branches in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio with local leadership in each of its markets and teams that represent and build relationships with the communities they serve. For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit syb.com.

