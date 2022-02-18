TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2022.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.10 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $14.75.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Record Date: February 28, 2022 Payable Date: March 10, 2022



