LearnUpon Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that LearnUpon is living its mission, to be the LMS of choice for the world's most innovative businesses.

“LearnUpon’s intuitive platform makes it easy to support any audience - whether it's employees, partners, or customers - with training anytime, anywhere,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “LearnUpon empowers the world’s most innovative companies to build better experiences by supporting learning across their entire business network.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding LearnUpon and the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and thoroughly evaluated the LearnUpon product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire LearnUpon organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We’re delighted Brandon Hall Group has certified LearnUpon as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider, recognizing the role we play in partnering with our customers, putting training at the heart of their growth strategy,” said Brendan Noud, CEO, and co-founder of LearnUpon. “We're a passionate team who's dedicated to building long-term partnerships with our customers through our learning technology and our people.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that LearnUpon offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about LearnUpon and its offerings, visit: https://www.learnupon.com/?utm_source=brandon-hall-group&utm_medium=web-referral&utm_campaign=smartchoice-preferred-provider-pr

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of more than 10,000,000 workers and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

---About LearnUpon

LearnUpon LMS helps businesses unlock the power of learning. Combining user-focused technology and industry-leading expertise, LearnUpon enables companies to deliver impactful training that fuels employee, partner, and customer success.

With a global team and a powerful solution that processes hundreds of thousands of enrollments every day, over 1,300 businesses all around the world trust LearnUpon to deliver their training initiatives. Notable customers include Zendesk, Netskope, Logitech, Twilio, Gusto, USA Football, and PING.

Founded in 2012, LearnUpon is headquartered in Dublin, with additional offices in Philadelphia, Sydney, and Belgrade.

To learn more, visit https://www.learnupon.com.