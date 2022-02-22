Beam Global to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that Beam CEO Desmond Wheatley will present a company overview at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference on Wednesday February 23rd 1-1:25pm EST. The conference will span three days, starting on February 23rd until February 25th from 8:30AM until 5PM EST.

Beam Global’s presentation will be available by request to Aegis from February 23 to 25, 2022. The slide deck will also be made available on the Beam Global website at https://beamforall.com/about/investor-relations/.



To access the event, please download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar



Beam EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging products generate and store their own clean electricity and deliver that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to customer budgets. Because there is no grid connection, EV ARC™ charging systems are rapidly deployed, readily relocated and can be placed in locations where there is no utility connection available. For more information on Beam products, contact BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com or visit www.BeamForAll.com.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



