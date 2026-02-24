Beam Global and HEVO Inc. Launch Market-Ready Autonomous Charging Platform for Autonomous Vehicles

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure and HEVO Inc., a New York–based leading developer and provider of patented Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware and the Journey™ software platform, today announced the launch of their combined technology solution providing the first integrated autonomous wireless charging system powered by the EV ARC™ off grid, rapidly-deployed, solar-powered EV charging infrastructure product. The system is ideal for the rapidly growing autonomous vehicle (AV) sector and adaptable to a wide range of commercial electric vehicle (EV) fleet applications where charging vehicles without relying on humans to plug them in is beneficial. The solution is commercially viable today and generating strong interest from AV operators, government agencies and commercial fleet customers in the United States (U.S.), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other international markets.



The combination integrates HEVO’s patented Rezonant™ UL certified and SAE qualified wireless charging hardware and Journey™ software platform with Beam Global’s rapidly deployable, patented, off-grid EV ARC™ charging infrastructure product. There are thousands of Beam’s EV ARC™ systems deployed globally, providing grid independent, construction free charging infrastructure. Beam Global also holds a U.S. patent covering a wireless/inductive EV charging system powered by renewable energy. Together, the companies are offering a turnkey plug and play charging package that enables fully automated charging without trenching, utility interconnection or manual intervention. AVs currently rely on human beings to plug them in to chargers making even the most capable AVs reliant on human intervention for their operations. The Beam Global/HEVO solution makes AVs fully autonomous and powered entirely by reliable, scalable and free renewable energy.



Beam Global and HEVO are advancing commercial rollouts with select international customers and will also conduct a series of joint demonstrations in the coming months to showcase the integrated platform’s capabilities. The companies will jointly demonstrate autonomous EVs equipped with HEVO’s Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware operating on Beam Global’s off-grid charging systems at select sites in the U.S. and the UAE.



With President Donald Trump’s administration signaling support for accelerating AV deployment through streamlined federal permitting and reduced regulatory barriers to commercial rollout, the U.S. policy environment is expected to become increasingly favorable for AV innovation. At the same time, Abu Dhabi, where Beam Global recently opened Beam Middle East has announced its intention to lead the world in the roll-out of AVs. The UAE AV market is forecast to reach approximately $2.7 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 19.2% from 2025 to 2030, further reinforcing strong global momentum for scalable, infrastructure ready AV charging solutions such as the Beam Global/HEVO platform.



“Beam’s patented wireless charging coupled with HEVO’s market leading technology is a natural and essential combination for AVs,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “We are delighted to be working with HEVO and are enthusiastic about bringing this solution to market. With current deployments in the Middle East and autonomous mobility a strong focus for us, this collaboration aligns directly with our global growth strategy and continued technology leadership in our fields. Together with HEVO, we are delivering a market-ready solution that removes the barriers of grid dependency, civil work and manual charging. We are already seeing strong interest from customers around the world, and our upcoming demonstrations will highlight how this integrated platform accelerates commercial adoption.”



“Autonomous fleets are not autonomous if charging is not automated, resilient and immediately deployable,” said Jeremy McCool, Founder and CEO of HEVO. “Our patented Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware and Journey™ software platform, integrated with Beam Global’s EV ARC™ systems, deliver exactly that. This market-ready solution is already resonating with customers globally. The deployments we are jointly executing show how wireless charging and off grid solar plus storage infrastructure unlock the full potential of autonomous mobility and support broader EV fleet electrification.”



The integrated Beam–HEVO solution is designed to support real world autonomous fleet operations today while also meeting the needs of broader EV fleet customers seeking resilient, construction free charging. Key capabilities include:

Rapidly deployed, autonomous, wireless, hands-free charging for electric and autonomous vehicles

Rapidly deployed, autonomous solar-plus-storage charging infrastructure requiring no construction or grid connection

Automated charging workflows that eliminate human intervention

Compatibility with any AV or EV

A scalable platform that supports AV fleets, municipal fleets, logistics fleets and campus mobility systems

Significant infrastructure and operating cost reductions through the avoidance of construction, electrical, utility and human resource costs

24 hours up time and dark operations immune to human scheduling restraints



Beam Global and HEVO have launched a coordinated global marketing effort promoting the integrated platform to AV developers, commercial fleet operators, government agencies and strategic partners. Early engagement has produced significant inbound interest and real-world deployments are in process, especially from organizations deploying or evaluating autonomous fleets for logistics, policing, campus mobility and smart city applications.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

About HEVO Inc.

HEVO is a New York-based leading developer and supplier of patented Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware and the Journey™ software platform for electric and autonomous vehicles. HEVO’s UL certified and SAE qualified systems enable automated depot operations, resilient fleet charging and next generation mobility platforms. Learn more at HEVO.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Beam Global Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com

Beam Global Media Contact

Lisa Potok

+1 858-327-9123

Press@BeamForAll.com

HEVO Press and Commercial Inquiries

hello@hevo.com

HEVO Investment Inquiries

invest@hevo.com